The American is at 10 under par after 36 holes whilst many still have to complete their second rounds today

Gary Woodland Leads USPGA As Play Gets Suspended

Day one leader Gary Woodland shot four under par on Friday at the USPGA Championship to lead at 10 under.

Woodland’s score sets a new scoring record for the USPGA after two rounds – his 64 and 66 equal a total of 130, a number never shot in two rounds at the tournament.

Play was suspended on day two, however, due to lightning so many still have to complete their seconds rounds today.

That includes the featured group of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas.

Woods was charging on Friday, playing his first seven holes in three under par to get to -3 for the tournament.

McIlroy is at level par, with defending champion Thomas at two under. They will continue their second round at the par-5 8th hole.

Rickie Fowler is the on-course leader at seven under with eight holes left to play.

Of those who have finished, Kevin Kisner is closest to Gary Woodland at nine under with Brooks Koepka one stroke further back.

Two-time US Open champion Koepka shot a 63 to equal the lowest score ever shot in the USPGA Championship.

2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel is at seven under after also shooting 63 on Friday.

It was the first time that two players had shot 63 in a major on the same day since Jack Nicklaus and Tom Wieskopf did so at the 1980 US Open.