The American is at 10 under par after 36 holes whilst many still have to complete their second rounds today
Gary Woodland Leads USPGA As Play Gets Suspended
Day one leader Gary Woodland shot four under par on Friday at the USPGA Championship to lead at 10 under.
Woodland’s score sets a new scoring record for the USPGA after two rounds – his 64 and 66 equal a total of 130, a number never shot in two rounds at the tournament.
Play was suspended on day two, however, due to lightning so many still have to complete their seconds rounds today.
That includes the featured group of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas.
Woods was charging on Friday, playing his first seven holes in three under par to get to -3 for the tournament.
McIlroy is at level par, with defending champion Thomas at two under. They will continue their second round at the par-5 8th hole.
Rickie Fowler is the on-course leader at seven under with eight holes left to play.
Of those who have finished, Kevin Kisner is closest to Gary Woodland at nine under with Brooks Koepka one stroke further back.
Two-time US Open champion Koepka shot a 63 to equal the lowest score ever shot in the USPGA Championship.
2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel is at seven under after also shooting 63 on Friday.
It was the first time that two players had shot 63 in a major on the same day since Jack Nicklaus and Tom Wieskopf did so at the 1980 US Open.
Others at seven under include world number one Dustin Johnson, who shot a 66, and Belgium’s Thomas Pieters who also shot 66.
Pieters is one of the Europeans who needs a good showing to impress European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn as he is currently well outside of the automatic qualifying spots.
Adam Scott re-found his putting boots to shoot 65 for a five under total after 36 holes, the same score as Open champion Francesco Molinari and Jon Rahm.
World number three Justin Rose is at four under after 36 whilst Jordan Spieth, who is aiming to become the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam this week, is one further back at three under.
Spieth looked like he may struggle to make the cut after his one over par 71 on Thursday but is back in the tournament after a superb bogey-free 66.
Play gets underway at 1pm UK time and the third round will commence around half an hour after the second round concludes.
Players will go out in threeballs off of both the 1st and 10th tees.
