The 23-year-old sent social media wild after winning his maiden Major in stunning fashion

How Social Media Reacted To Collin Morikawa’s PGA Win

Collin Morikawa produced a stunning back nine to win his maiden Major title at the PGA Championship.

The American chipped in for birdie on the 14th and then eagled the 16th after driving it to seven feet.

Morikawa went on to win by two at TPC Harding Park to lift the famed Wanamaker Trophy in just his second Major start.

The 23-year-old now moves up to 5th in the world.

Social media went wild during and after his victory, with a number of pros congratulating him including 2017 PGA Champion Justin Thomas.

He finished at 13 under par for the week to beat Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson by two strokes.

WATCH: Morikawa’s stunning eagle en-route to PGA Championship win

“It’s amazing,” Morikawa said after his win.

“It’s been a life goal, obviously as a little kid, kind of watching everyone grow up, all these professionals, and this is always what I’ve wanted to do.

“I felt very comfortable from the start. As an amateur, junior golfer, turning professional last year, but to finally close it off and come out here in San Francisco, pretty much my second home where I spent the last four years, is pretty special.”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website