This year's tournament will be shown on Eleven Sports

How To Watch The USPGA Championship

This year’s USPGA Championship is the tournament’s 100th playing and takes place at 1992 venue Bellerive for the second time.

Once again the TV coverage will be different because for the second year in a row it will not be shown on Sky Sports.

Last year’s tournament was shown on the BBC and many fans will be happy that it isn’t on the Beeb again.

That’s because much of the broadcast was behind the red button in standard definition due to the World Athletics Championship in London.

The commentary, which was from a studio in the UK, was criticised too.

So if it’s not on Sky or the BBC this year, how will you watch it?

Don’t fear, you’ll still be able to get your USPGA fix. Eleven Sports have won the right to show it in the UK and Ireland.

What is Eleven Sports?

Eleven Sports is a UK-based sports broadcaster owned by Leeds Utd chairman Andrea Radizzani.

It uses the ‘OTT – Over The Top’ method of broadcasting, which is more commonly known as streaming.

It currently operates in the USA, Belgium/Luxembourg, Poland, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Taiwan, and the USPGA Championship golf will be the launch of the company’s UK and Ireland platform.

They have also picked up the Spanish and Italian football for 2018/19 and are rumoured to be taking over the UFC rights too. Might they be after some more golf for 2019 if next week goes well for them? Only time will tell.