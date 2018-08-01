This year's tournament will be shown on Eleven Sports
How To Watch The USPGA Championship
This year’s USPGA Championship is the tournament’s 100th playing and takes place at 1992 venue Bellerive for the second time.
Once again the TV coverage will be different because for the second year in a row it will not be shown on Sky Sports.
Last year’s tournament was shown on the BBC and many fans will be happy that it isn’t on the Beeb again.
That’s because much of the broadcast was behind the red button in standard definition due to the World Athletics Championship in London.
The commentary, which was from a studio in the UK, was criticised too.
So if it’s not on Sky or the BBC this year, how will you watch it?
Don’t fear, you’ll still be able to get your USPGA fix. Eleven Sports have won the right to show it in the UK and Ireland.
What is Eleven Sports?
Eleven Sports is a UK-based sports broadcaster owned by Leeds Utd chairman Andrea Radizzani.
It uses the ‘OTT – Over The Top’ method of broadcasting, which is more commonly known as streaming.
It currently operates in the USA, Belgium/Luxembourg, Poland, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Taiwan, and the USPGA Championship golf will be the launch of the company’s UK and Ireland platform.
They have also picked up the Spanish and Italian football for 2018/19 and are rumoured to be taking over the UFC rights too. Might they be after some more golf for 2019 if next week goes well for them? Only time will tell.
Eleven Sports – How To Watch The USPGA Championship
The Eleven Sports UK&I app will be launching ahead of the tournament, we’re hearing on Monday 6th August (tournament begins Thursday 9th), and its apps will be available on both IOS and Android.
Coverage will also be available on the Eleven Sports website (www.elevensports.uk) which, like the app, is due to launch during USPGA week.
Thursday and Friday’s coverage will also be shown on Eleven Sports UK Facebook page.
All coverage of the 2018 USPGA Championship will be FREE through a 7-day trial to the company’s online platform.
As well as the live coverage, Eleven Sports will also have comprehensive highlights on the website and apps.
Coverage will be presented by Anna Whiteley and Dominik Hoyler, with Seb Carmichael-Brown also part of the team.
More pundits, including professional golfers, will be announced soon.
USPGA Championship Times
Thursday 9th August – Featured groups 4pm until 7pm, Full coverage from 7pm until close of play
Watch on Eleven Sports UK Facebook, elevensports.uk or on the Eleven Sports app
Friday 10th August – Featured groups 4pm until 7pm, Full coverage from 7pm until close of play
Watch on Eleven Sports UK Facebook, elevensports.uk or on the Eleven Sports app
Saturday 11th August – Full coverage from 5pm until close of play
Watch on elevensports.uk or on the Eleven Sports app
Sunday 12th August – Full coverage from 5pm until close of pay
Watch on elevensports.uk or on the Eleven Sports app
