This year's tournament will be shown on Eleven Sports

How To Watch The USPGA Championship

This year’s USPGA Championship is the tournament’s 101st playing and takes place at Bethpage Black, New York.

Following the tournament controversially being shown on Eleven Sports last year – it is back on Sky Sports for 2019.

While if you have Sky Sports then you will be over the moon that the excellent coverage will cover the second Major of the year, if you don’t then at the moment there doesn’t appear to be any free to air coverage or highlights. Although it will be on the radio.

The USPGA Championship Tee Times Round 1 and 2 have now been released with some tasty looking match ups especially Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari and Brooks Koepka all playing together for the first two days.