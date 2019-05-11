This year's tournament will be shown on Eleven Sports
How To Watch The USPGA Championship
This year’s USPGA Championship is the tournament’s 101st playing and takes place at Bethpage Black, New York.
Following the tournament controversially being shown on Eleven Sports last year – it is back on Sky Sports for 2019.
While if you have Sky Sports then you will be over the moon that the excellent coverage will cover the second Major of the year, if you don’t then at the moment there doesn’t appear to be any free to air coverage or highlights. Although it will be on the radio.
The USPGA Championship Tee Times Round 1 and 2 have now been released with some tasty looking match ups especially Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari and Brooks Koepka all playing together for the first two days.
USPGA Championship TV Schedule
Thursday 16th May – Featured groups 1pm until 6pm, Full coverage from 6pm until close of play approx 12 midnight.
Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event
Friday 17th May –
Featured groups 1pm until 6pm, Full coverage from 6pm until close of play approx 12 midnight.
Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday 18th May –
Full coverage from 6pm until close of play approx 12 midnight.
Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday 19th May –
Full coverage from 6pm until close of play approx 12 midnight.
Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event
USPGA Championship Radio Coverage
The BBC will cover the event on Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
