Incredible Finish Sees Rich Beem Make USPGA Cut

Rich Beem is in for the weekend at Bethpage Black after an incredible finish saw him make the USPGA Championship cut on the number.

The 2002 USPGA Champion was struggling after a five over par 75 on Thursday but five birdies in his last six holes meant he shot a 69 to make the cut at +4.

Beem beat the likes of Masters champion Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson who will all be heading home after 36.

The American was nine over with nine holes to play and must have began thinking about a weekend in the commentary booth before catching fire on the back nine.

His back nine 30 was only the seventh time he has shot that number for nine holes as a pro, an incredible feat considering he essentially retired a few years ago.

In 18 USPGA Championships, Beem has now made the cut seven times, which has included six missed cuts in his last seven appearances.

He won his PGA Championship at Hazeltine in 2002, where he beat Tiger Woods by a single stroke.