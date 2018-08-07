Jordan Spieth could become just the sixth man to win all four majors in the modern era
Jordan Spieth Goes For Career Grand Slam At USPGA
Jordan Spieth has the chance to create history this week at the USPGA Championship.
The 25-year-old is bidding to become just the sixth man to win the Career Grand Slam when he tees it up at Bellerive, with the Wanamaker Trophy the only one missing from his major cabinet.
Spieth would join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player and Ben Hogan as modern slam winners, with Bobby Jones’ 1930 haul of the Open, US Open, British Amateur and US Amateur acknowledged as the original slam.
Many people may simply rule Spieth out this week due to what has been his worst season in at least four years.
He won five times in 2015, including two majors, won three times in 2016 and won three times in 2017 including at Royal Birkdale where he lifted the Claret Jug.
It is hard to imagine, but that Open victory, where he battled back after losing his lead mid-way through the back nine with a birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie stretch, was his last win.
The three-time major winner, who had won two by the age of 22, has somewhat struggled this year.
His stats are fairly poor, highlighted by his SG: Putting rank where he is down in 165th, although it’s not all bad news – he’s 16th in GIR, 22nd in SG: Tee to green and 26th in SG: Around the green.
Stats that aren’t in his favour are the three finishes of no worse than T3rd before all three of his major victories.
In the start before his 2015 Masters victory he finished T2nd, before the 2015 US Open he was T3rd and in the week before the 2017 Open he won the Travelers Championship.
Last week at the WGC-Bridgestone, he closed with a four over 74 to finish at +5 for the tournament and down in T60th, he’s not exactly coming into Bellerive in form.
However, last year’s winner Justin Thomas finished T28th at the Bridgestone before the USPGA and 2016’s champion Jimmy Walker didn’t even play it.
Let’s call the Bridgestone a tune-up for Jordan and go back to his previous start – Carnoustie, where, in this shocking year of his, he nearly became the first man in 10 years to retain the Claret Jug.
The 24-year-old played in the final group on Sunday after rounds of 72, 67 and 65. He was -9 and well in with a chance of victory but went birdie-free in the final round and made a double and three bogeys for a five-over 76.
He appeared happy with his game after the tournament but rued some missed putts.
“I felt the best coming into today and throughout the round felt the most comfortable that I’ve felt at a Sunday in a major in my life, in all reality,” he said after his T9th finish.
“It just simply didn’t go my way, mainly because I just didn’t make anything.”
Discount the final round and that was Spieth nearing his best again, perhaps, just perhaps, he is close to re-finding some real form.
As well as his positive Open display he was also 3rd at Augusta after a final round of 64, where he also opened with a 66 to lead after round one.
Obviously it has been a disappointing year for the American but he has been in contention on Sunday at two majors this year.
Could he ACTUALLY win the USPGA this week?
If he were to lift the Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday, the putter certainly needs to catch fire. Jordan Spieth is certainly not someone to back against.
