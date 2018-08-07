Jordan Spieth could become just the sixth man to win all four majors in the modern era

Jordan Spieth Goes For Career Grand Slam At USPGA

Jordan Spieth has the chance to create history this week at the USPGA Championship.

The 25-year-old is bidding to become just the sixth man to win the Career Grand Slam when he tees it up at Bellerive, with the Wanamaker Trophy the only one missing from his major cabinet.

Spieth would join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player and Ben Hogan as modern slam winners, with Bobby Jones’ 1930 haul of the Open, US Open, British Amateur and US Amateur acknowledged as the original slam.

Many people may simply rule Spieth out this week due to what has been his worst season in at least four years.

He won five times in 2015, including two majors, won three times in 2016 and won three times in 2017 including at Royal Birkdale where he lifted the Claret Jug.

It is hard to imagine, but that Open victory, where he battled back after losing his lead mid-way through the back nine with a birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie stretch, was his last win.

The three-time major winner, who had won two by the age of 22, has somewhat struggled this year.

His stats are fairly poor, highlighted by his SG: Putting rank where he is down in 165th, although it’s not all bad news – he’s 16th in GIR, 22nd in SG: Tee to green and 26th in SG: Around the green.

Stats that aren’t in his favour are the three finishes of no worse than T3rd before all three of his major victories.

In the start before his 2015 Masters victory he finished T2nd, before the 2015 US Open he was T3rd and in the week before the 2017 Open he won the Travelers Championship.

Last week at the WGC-Bridgestone, he closed with a four over 74 to finish at +5 for the tournament and down in T60th, he’s not exactly coming into Bellerive in form.