Koepka In Control At USPGA Championship

Brooks Koepka is in pole position to win his third major title at the USPGA Championship.

Koepka was out in five under, making five birdies and four pars, and then eased his way around the back nine with four straight pars to open up a five stroke lead.

The American, who showed some imperious finishing during both of his US Open wins, came unstuck at the 15 and 16th to drop two shots.

He looked likely to bogey the par-3 16th as well but rolled in a clutch 12 footer to save his par.

Koepka then birdied the par-5 17th to get one of the shots back and parred the last for a 66 to sit at 12 under with 18 holes to play.

He is seeking to become the first man to win the US Open and USPGA Championship in the same year since Tiger Woods in 2000.

Former world number one Adam Scott shot his second 65 in a row to sit at 10 under par heading into the final round.

He is just two back of Koepka with a round to go and will play with him in the final group on Sunday.

Scott seems to have re-found his putting boots this week as he seeks his second major title after his 2013 Masters triumph.

His 65 was the low round of the day at Bellerive.

Tiger Woods shot his second-straight round of 66 at Bellerive to put himself in contention heading into the final round for the second major in a row.

It’s the third time Woods has shot 66 in both the 2nd and 3rd rounds of a major, that’s a very good omen for tomorrow…

The 14-time major winner played his first eight holes in four under par after three straight birdies at the 6th, 7th and 8th.

He then parred his last 10 holes which included a three putt on the par-5 17th from within 20ft.

Woods will bid for his fifth USPGA Championship title and 15th major on Sunday.

Defending champion Justin Thomas is also at eight under along with Shane Lowry, Jason Day, Stewart Cink and Charl Schwartzel.