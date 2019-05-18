Koepka holds a seven stroke lead heading into the final round with his fourth Major in sight

Koepka On Brink Of Second USPGA Championship Triumph

Brooks Koepka will take a seven stroke lead into the final round as a successful USPGA Championship defence looks on the cards.

The American will equal the Major tallies of Ernie Els and Rory McIlroy with victory on Sunday, which would be his second successful defence in a Major championship after winning the US Open back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.

The three-time Major winner began the third round as he left off on Friday in imperious form, although two bogeys in a row at 9 and 10 halted him.

He complained on Friday evening about a push that he was developing with his driver and he hit a few costly wayward tee shots into the thick Bethpage rough.

Those bogeys at 9 and 10 dropped him to level for the day after birdies at 2 and 5.

His lead was as much as eight on the front nine and dropped to five on the back nine, but a huge moment came on the par-5 13th when he birdied despite a poor tee shot and poor lay-up.

He then made an excellent par at the 15th after finding a very deep lie in the rough, where his brute strength helped him reach the green in regulation.

A three-putt bogey dropped him back to level for the day at 16, but two pars to finish sealed a level par round of 70.

He began Saturday at 12 under and seven ahead, and that’s exactly where he’ll continue from on Sunday.

Related: Koepka’s 7 best quotes of 2019

One of the biggest stories tomorrow will likely be the race for 2nd place with a number of players battling it out behind Koepka.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Matt Wallace is one of those players and the Englishmen is in with a great shout at finishing as runner-up.

Wallace dug deep to shoot a level par 70, in a round that included three birdies and three bogeys.

His shot of the day came at the long 15th where he hit a nine iron from 165 yards to within tap-in range for birdie.

Wallace is at four under, one behind second place.

Thailand’s Jazz Jannawattananond equalled the round of the day with a 67 in what is his first ever weekend at a Major championship.

He is at five under par along with Dustin Johnson, who bogeyed the last, Harold Varner III, who also shot 67, and Luke List, who finished bogey-bogey after reaching seven under.

Varner will be the man to pair Brooks Koepka tomorrow in the final group after DJ’s bogey on 18.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Hideki Matsuyama is level with Wallace at four under, whilst Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are one further back at three under.