Shot of the year? Morikawa's eagle on the 16th sealed his maiden Major title

WATCH: Morikawa’s Stunning Eagle En-Route To PGA Championship Win

Collin Morikawa made a sensational eagle at TPC Harding Park’s drivable 16th to win the PGA Championship.

In what will surely go down as shot of the year, the American hit a drive to inside 10ft and converted the putt to surge ahead.

The leaderboard was tightly-packed with quality players and it was Morikawa who produced the shots to win during the pressure moments and no shot was more clutch than his tee shot on 16.

WATCH: Morikawa’s Stunning Eagle En-Route To PGA Championship Win –

The 23-year-old shot a 64, the lowest final round by a PGA Championship winner, to finish at 13 under par.

He ended the week two clear of Paul Casey and 54-hole leader Dustin Johnson.

Related: Collin Morikawa What’s in the bag?

Morikawa has won three times in 27 starts and missed just one cut in what has been an incredible start to his professional career.

He is set to move to 5th in the world.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Related: PGA Championship Leaderboard 2020

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram