Oops! Morikawa Drops Wanamaker Trophy Lid After PGA Championship Win

Collin Morikawa produced a stunning 64 to win his maiden Major title at the PGA Championship.

The American played a near-flawless round to win by two at TPC Harding Park, and his only error came after the round.

Dropping trophies seem to be fairly common in the world of sport and it happened to Morikawa on the 18th green when he received the famed Wanamaker.

The 23-year-old hoisted up the huge trophy and the lid fell off!

He finished at 13 under par to beat Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson by two strokes.

“It’s amazing,” Morikawa said after his win.

“It’s been a life goal, obviously as a little kid, kind of watching everyone grow up, all these professionals, and this is always what I’ve wanted to do.

“I felt very comfortable from the start. As an amateur, junior golfer, turning professional last year, but to finally close it off and come out here in San Francisco, pretty much my second home where I spent the last four years, is pretty special.”

