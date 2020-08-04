Who are the players with long odds who have a chance at TPC Harding Park?

Outsider Betting Tips For The PGA Championship 2020

The excitement is increasing for the first Major of the year starting on Thursday with the PGA Championship taking place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

We have already done a post of the PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 and also on Favourites To Win The PGA Championship 2020: Betting Odds

But golf fans always want to know which of the players with long odds has a great chance of winning – there is no better feeling than picking a long priced winner. For all of the tips below I would very much suggest backing them each way.

The GM tipster had some success picking Justin Thomas to win last week – check out his PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 – or to check out his success this season go to the golf betting tips homepage.

Outsider Betting Tips For The PGA Championship 2020

Matt Kuchar 90/1 with Betfred – Mr consistent should be written off at your peril! A win and a runner-up finish this season already he is 22nd in the world and looks very overpriced.

Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Matt Wallace 125/1 with Betfred – The Englishman was 3rd in the PGA Championship last year and he is showing signs of form this year with a 4th in the Memorial just a couple of weeks ago. He believes he is on the cusp of greatness and this self-belief could drive him forward this week.

Richy Werenski 175/1 with Betfred – In very strong form with a 3rd at the 3M Open followed by a victory at the Barracuda Championship last week. For players priced at large numbers he certainly ticks a few boxes.

Michael Thompson 200/1 with Betfred – Another player in good form having won the 3M Open – it also needs to be mentioned that when the 2012 US Open was played at the neighbouring Olympic Club in 2012 he finished runner-up.

Graeme McDowell 300/1 with Betfred – Of course is most well known for his 2010 US Open victory – which of course happened in California at Pebble Beach. But he was also 2nd in the US Open two years later at Olympic Club behind Webb Simpson. Has also tasted victory this year at the Saudi International.

