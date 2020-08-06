Who should you avoid backing for the first Major of the year?
PGA Championship Bets To Avoid At TPC Harding Park
The PGA Championship begins on Thursday 6th August, with the world’s best players taking on the TPC Harding Park Golf Course in San Francisco.
Everyone wants to know who will win the event and the GM Tipster has already picked his PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020.
But for you to know who to pick then you also need to know who not to pick! So we have put together some of the bets that you should avoid ahead of the first Major of the year.
Related: Favourites To Win The PGA Championship 2020
The GM Tipster is in good form having successfully picked Justin Thomas to win the WGC St Jude Invitational last week, check out his results so far this week at the golf betting tips homepage.
Top Golf Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get Up To £30 in FREE Bets + 30 Free Casino Spins
Bet £10 Get Up To £30 in FREE Bets + 30 Free Casino Spins
Register using the promo code SPORTS60, deposit and place first bet of £10 (Evens+) in one bet transaction. £30 in Free Bets credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Up to 30 Free Spins on selected slots games. T&C's Apply
Up to £100 in Bet Credits for New Customers
Up to £100 in Bet Credits for New Customers
Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Get £30 Welcome Bonus
Get £30 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets, credited as 2 x £15 bets. New customers using Promo Code P30 only, min stake £10, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15 (30 days expiry), restrictions apply. T&C's apply
Get Up To £100 In Free Bets
Get Up To £100 In Free Bets
New customer offer. Sign up using promo code ZBBC01Place 5 x £10 or more bets to receive £20 in free bets. Repeat up to 5 times to receive maximum £100 bonus. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Exchange bets excluded. T&C's apply
PGA Championship Bets To Avoid
Jordan Spieth 55/1 with Betfred – He needs the PGA Championship to complete a career grand slam – and if you look at his odds you may be tempted to back him. He is incredibly now outside the world’s top 50 and has not won an event since the 2017 Open Championship. Stay clear.
Dustin Johnson 18/1 with Betfred – Maybe a surprise to some as he does have a good record in California – he also won the Travelers Championship recently. But since that win he had to Withdraw due to injury and then missed a cut. I feel that there are just too many question marks around his form to back.
Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins
Bryson DeChambeau 16/1 with Betfred – The big story of golf in recent months – with some fantastic results. But I feel he still has a massive score explosion in him – when everything is aligned he is the most impressive driver of a golf ball – when something is off he is always very close to racking up a big number. Think he is under too much expectation to win this week.
Watch Golf Live with NowTV
NowTV Sky Sports Pass
NowTV Sky Sports Pass
Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan.
New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware
To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.