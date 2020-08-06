Who should you avoid backing for the first Major of the year?

PGA Championship Bets To Avoid At TPC Harding Park

The PGA Championship begins on Thursday 6th August, with the world’s best players taking on the TPC Harding Park Golf Course in San Francisco.

Everyone wants to know who will win the event and the GM Tipster has already picked his PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020.

But for you to know who to pick then you also need to know who not to pick! So we have put together some of the bets that you should avoid ahead of the first Major of the year.

PGA Championship Bets To Avoid

Jordan Spieth 55/1 with Betfred – He needs the PGA Championship to complete a career grand slam – and if you look at his odds you may be tempted to back him. He is incredibly now outside the world’s top 50 and has not won an event since the 2017 Open Championship. Stay clear.

Dustin Johnson 18/1 with Betfred – Maybe a surprise to some as he does have a good record in California – he also won the Travelers Championship recently. But since that win he had to Withdraw due to injury and then missed a cut. I feel that there are just too many question marks around his form to back.

Bryson DeChambeau 16/1 with Betfred – The big story of golf in recent months – with some fantastic results. But I feel he still has a massive score explosion in him – when everything is aligned he is the most impressive driver of a golf ball – when something is off he is always very close to racking up a big number. Think he is under too much expectation to win this week.

