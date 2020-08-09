What times do the players begin their final rounds tonight...
PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times
The PGA Championship moves towards its finale round on Sunday at TPC Harding Park.
Dustin Johnson has charged through the field to lead by a single stroke going into round four on Sunday – he is in the final group that tees off just before 10pm – joined by Scottie Scheffler who also shot five under yesterday.
They are preceded by Cameron Champ and Collin Morikawa.
While there will be plenty keeping an eye on the groups of Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka at 9.30pm and Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau at 9.20pm
Full tee times below.
15:00 Sung Kang
15:10 Ryan Palmer, Jordan Spieth
15:20 Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston
15:30 Erik Van Rooyen, Matt Wallace
15:40 Danny Lee, Robert MacIntyre
15:50 Adam Long, Bubba Watson
16:00 Joost Luiten, Rory Sabbatini
16:10 Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland
16:20 Jim Herman, Gary Woodland
16:30 Tiger Woods, Tom Hoge
16:40 Sepp Straka, Byeong Hun An
16:50 Billy Horschel, Abraham Ancer
17:00 Phil Mickelson, Russell Henley
17:10 Luke List, Mark Hubbard
17:20 Bud Cauley, Louis Oosthuizen
17:30 Brian Harman, Brandt Snedeker
17:50 Kurt Kitayama, Rory McIlroy
18:00 Doc Redman, Emiliano Grillo
18:10 Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Smith
18:20 Brendan Steele, Alex Noren
18:30 Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin
18:40 Shane Lowry, Nate Lashley
18:50 Justin Thomas, Harris English
19:00 Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel
19:10 Kevin Kisner, Victor Perez
19:20 Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
19:30 Dylan Frittelli, Lanto Griffin
19:40 Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III
19:50 Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm
20:00 Patrick Cantlay, Ian Poulter
20:10 Bernd Weisberger, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
20:20 Haotong Li, Hideki Matsuyama
20:40 Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele
20:50 Joel Dahmen, Si Woo Kim
21:00 Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood
21:10 Justin Rose, Jason Day
21:20 Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau
21:30 Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka
21:40 Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa
21:50 Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler
