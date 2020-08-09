What times do the players begin their final rounds tonight...

PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times

The PGA Championship moves towards its finale round on Sunday at TPC Harding Park.

Dustin Johnson has charged through the field to lead by a single stroke going into round four on Sunday – he is in the final group that tees off just before 10pm – joined by Scottie Scheffler who also shot five under yesterday.

Related: Win a Titleist Jet Black Tour Bag

They are preceded by Cameron Champ and Collin Morikawa.

Golf Monthly Instruction

While there will be plenty keeping an eye on the groups of Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka at 9.30pm and Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau at 9.20pm

Related: PGA Championship Live Stream

Full tee times below.

PGA Championship Final Round Tee Times

15:00 Sung Kang

15:10 Ryan Palmer, Jordan Spieth

15:20 Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston

15:30 Erik Van Rooyen, Matt Wallace

15:40 Danny Lee, Robert MacIntyre

15:50 Adam Long, Bubba Watson

16:00 Joost Luiten, Rory Sabbatini

16:10 Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland

16:20 Jim Herman, Gary Woodland

16:30 Tiger Woods, Tom Hoge

16:40 Sepp Straka, Byeong Hun An

16:50 Billy Horschel, Abraham Ancer

17:00 Phil Mickelson, Russell Henley

17:10 Luke List, Mark Hubbard

17:20 Bud Cauley, Louis Oosthuizen

17:30 Brian Harman, Brandt Snedeker

17:50 Kurt Kitayama, Rory McIlroy

18:00 Doc Redman, Emiliano Grillo

18:10 Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Smith

18:20 Brendan Steele, Alex Noren

18:30 Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin

18:40 Shane Lowry, Nate Lashley

18:50 Justin Thomas, Harris English

19:00 Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel

19:10 Kevin Kisner, Victor Perez

19:20 Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

19:30 Dylan Frittelli, Lanto Griffin

19:40 Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III

19:50 Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm

20:00 Patrick Cantlay, Ian Poulter

20:10 Bernd Weisberger, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

20:20 Haotong Li, Hideki Matsuyama

20:40 Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele

20:50 Joel Dahmen, Si Woo Kim

21:00 Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

21:10 Justin Rose, Jason Day

21:20 Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau

21:30 Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

21:40 Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa

21:50 Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram