PGA Championship First Round Tee Times

The opening round of the PGA Championship will be the first time fans get to see a golf Major since Royal Portrush last July.

TPC Harding Park hosts the first Major in over a year, which will be the first of just three this year after The Open was cancelled.

The San Francisco parkland looks likely to pose a strong test this week with thick rough and narrow fairways.

The main featured group for the first two days will be Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

The trio, who have won seven PGA Championships between them, will be off at 4.33pm UK time.

As always the past three Major winners are grouped, so defending champion Brooks Koepka plays with Open champion Shane Lowry and US Open winner Gary Woodland at 4.11pm UK time.

Another big group consists of World No.2 Jon Rahm, five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and Ryder Cup record points scorer Sergio Garcia at 9.58pm UK time.

Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott will go off at 9.47pm UK time.

Justin Rose plays with Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson at 4.22pm UK time.

