All the latest gear news from TPC Harding Park at this week's first Major

PGA Championship Gear Round Up 2020

The PGA Championship kicks off this week, marking the return of Major golf in what has been a unique year.

We round up all the latest gear news from TPC Harding Park –

Tiger Woods

The 15-time Major winner was pictured using a slightly different Scotty Cameron to the one that he has used in 14 of his 15 Major victories.

Woods was pictured using this ever-so-slightly different Scotty and it could well be the one he used ahead of last year’s Open.

It has weights in the sole to help him with his feel and is reportedly slightly longer to help ease any back pain.

He will be using it for the first time in competition this week.

Brooks Koepka

The double-defending champion looks to have gone back to his TaylorMade M5 driver according to this Instagram story post from Si Woo Kim.

The four-time Major winner had the M5 in the bag for 2019 and won at Bethpage using it, however he has been using the Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero driver for most of 2020.

Robert MacIntyre

The Scot put in a new set of TaylorMade irons at last week’s WGC, and they’re the same ones we recently saw Rasmus Hojgaard put in the bag recently on the European Tour.

We can’t say too much about them just yet other than be sure to check out the Golf Monthly website and social channels early next week.

We also believe that Romain Langasque has put the same irons in this week on the European Tour, check back here for pictures as the week goes on.

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

Rory McIlroy

The World No.3 used his old TaylorMade TP Soto blade putter during the opening round of last week’s WGC but immediately put his Spider X back into the bag.

He looks to still be using the Spider this week at TPC Harding Park.

Phil Mickelson

Golf Monthly Instruction

Sticking with putters, we recently noticed that Phil Mickelson had put a bladed older Odyssey XG flat stick in play.

He was previously using a slightly larger-headed Odyssey Versa No.9 White.

Justin Thomas

The new World No.1 used a full bag of Titleist clubs to win his second WGC last week.

This week he has a new custom Vokey Wedge Works 60.5 degree lob wedge in the bag, as seen in this social media snap.

Rickie Fowler

The five-time PGA Tour winner still has the 2013 Cobra AMP Cell Pro irons in the bag after putting them in at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At the time it was reported that he was simply testing out Dynamic Gold X100 shafts as oppose to the KBS C-Taper 125 S+ he was using before.

Perhaps that testing process is still going on, or perhaps he just likes them a lot!

TaylorMade

TaylorMade’s special PGA Championship tour bag is inspired by the city of San Francisco and the famous Giants baseball team.

Callaway

Callaway has also released its special PGA Championship tour bag inspired by the city of San Francisco.

Check out our most recent Tour Gear Round Up posts since golf restarted in June

For more PGA Championship gear news be sure to check this page throughout the week

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram