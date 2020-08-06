PGA Championship Leaderboard 2020: Who Is Leading At Harding Park?

Who is leading the way at San Francisco?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PGA Championship Leaderboard 2020

The PGA Championship starts on Thursday 6th August with the world’s best golfers taking on the TPC Harding Park course in San Francisco.

Brooks Koepka defends the title he has won both in 2019 and 2018 and is one of the favourites to win the event again. Check out all the Favourites To Win The PGA Championship 2020.

Related: PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

Going into the event Justin Thomas is very well fancied to win the event as he has won the PGA Championship before, in 2017, he won last week’s WGC St Jude Invitational and has moved to the top of the Golf World Rankings.

The event this year was originally scheduled to take place in May, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was rescheduled for August – it becomes the first Major to be played in 2020 and the first to be played since Shane Lowry won the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Related: What Are The Other Majors In 2020?

The course is not long compared to many Major courses, but with reports of narrowed fairways and thick rough scoring could be tricky.

Don’t miss out on any of the action at TPC Harding Park with a NOW TV Pass – or check out all the options for how to Live Stream PGA Championship.

BUY NOW: Watch the USPGA Championship with a Now TV Pass from just £14.99 for the week

Who will win this event this year? Keep an eye out on the PGA Championship Leaderboard 2020 to see if one of the Europeans can break the four year spell of American winners?

Or will Brooks Koepka be able to make it three wins in a row at the PGA Championship for the first time since Walter Hagen?

To keep up to date with everything going on this week keep an eye on the Golf Monthly website and social media channels.