How much will the winner earn this week at TPC Harding Park?

PGA Championship Prize Money 2020

The PGA Championship marks the first Major of the year following the disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic.

TPC Harding Park in San Francisco takes centre stage as the world’s best players compete for the Wanamaker Trophy.

Aside from the Wanamaker Trophy, what else are the players competing for this week?

The prize money breakdowns will be released very soon and it remains to be seen whether it has dropped due to declining revenues amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PGA Championship has no title sponsor and without any fans on-site, ticket, merchandise, food and beverage and other revenues will be hit very hard.

Last year’s Championship offered up a total purse of $11m, with the winner, Brooks Koepka, taking home $1.98m.

Runner-up Dustin Johnson picked up $1.19m.

The 2019 PGA Championship purse ranked third in the Major money standings, with the US Open offering a purse of $12m, The Masters paying out $11.5m and the Open Championship offering up $10.5m.

As well as the huge money on offer at TPC Harding Park, the winner will earn exemptions on the PGA Tour for five years and the European Tour for seven years.

They’ll also be exempt into the other three Majors and the Players Championship for five years.

Brooks Koepka will attempt to win the PGA Championship for the third consecutive year.

