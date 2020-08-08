Who are out in the final groups on moving day at the Major at TPC Harding Park
PGA Championship Round 3 Tee Times – Saturday
The PGA Championship has had its cut and the players will now be playing in twoballs for the remainder of the action at TPC Harding Park.
Haotong Li leads the way at 8 under par and he will be joined by England’s Tommy Fleetwood in the final group teeing off at 11pm (BST).
There are some interesting groups to watch on Saturday – best buddies Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will be hoping to inspire each other when they tee off together at 4.40pm.
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter will get some attention at 5.30pm.
Tiger Woods is paired with Keith Mitchell and will be off at 6pm.
Rory McIlroy is with Victor Perez at 7.30pm.
Patrick Reed and Bryson Dechambeau have both had their fair share of controversy over the years and are playing together at 8.40pm.
While Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose will both be very closely watched from 10.40pm.
Full Tee Times below for moving day can be seen below.
All times BST
16:10 – Mackenzie Hughes
16:20 – Charl Schwartzel, Chez Reavie
16:30 – Louis Oosthuizen, Luke List
16:40 – Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
16:50 – Patrick Cantlay, Erik Van Rooyen
17:00 – Rory Sabbatini, Sung Kang
17:10 – Sepp Straka, Adam Long
17:20 – Matt Wallace, Mark Hubbard
17:30 – Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter
17:40 – J.T. Poston, Bubba Watson
17:50 – Harris English, Byeong Hun An
18:00 – Tiger Woods, Keith Mitchell
18:10 – Shane Lowry, Danny Lee
18:20 – Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner
18:30 – Tom Hoge, Russell Henley
18:40 – Cameron Smith, Doc Redman
19:00 – Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel
19:10 – Jim Herman, Emiliano Grillo
19:20 – Abraham Ancer, Kurt Kitayama
19:30 – Rory McIlroy, Victor Perez
19:40 – Nate Lashley, Gary Woodland
19:50 – Webb Simpson, Brian Harman
20:00 – Denny McCarthy, Jon Rahm
20:10 – Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland
20:20 – Joost Luiten, Adam Hadwin
20:30 – Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa
20:40 – Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau
20:50 – Harold Varner III, Brandt Snedeker
21:00 – Brendan Steele, Joel Dahmen
21:10 – Tony Finau, Bud Cauley
21:20 – Scottie Scheffler, Dylan Frittelli
21:30 – Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim
21:50 – Alex Noren, Matthew Wolff
22:00 – Dustin Johnson, Bernd Wiesberger
22:10 – Lanto Griffin, Xander Schauffele
22:20 – Paul Casey, Brendon Todd
22:30 – Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Cameron Champ
22:40 – Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose
22:50 – Jason Day, Daniel Berger
23:00 – Haotong LI, Tommy Fleetwood
