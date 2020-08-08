Who are out in the final groups on moving day at the Major at TPC Harding Park

PGA Championship Round 3 Tee Times – Saturday

The PGA Championship has had its cut and the players will now be playing in twoballs for the remainder of the action at TPC Harding Park.

Haotong Li leads the way at 8 under par and he will be joined by England’s Tommy Fleetwood in the final group teeing off at 11pm (BST).

There are some interesting groups to watch on Saturday – best buddies Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will be hoping to inspire each other when they tee off together at 4.40pm.

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter will get some attention at 5.30pm.

Tiger Woods is paired with Keith Mitchell and will be off at 6pm.

Rory McIlroy is with Victor Perez at 7.30pm.

Patrick Reed and Bryson Dechambeau have both had their fair share of controversy over the years and are playing together at 8.40pm.

While Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose will both be very closely watched from 10.40pm.

Full Tee Times below for moving day can be seen below.

All times BST

16:10 – Mackenzie Hughes

16:20 – Charl Schwartzel, Chez Reavie

16:30 – Louis Oosthuizen, Luke List

16:40 – Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

16:50 – Patrick Cantlay, Erik Van Rooyen

17:00 – Rory Sabbatini, Sung Kang

17:10 – Sepp Straka, Adam Long

17:20 – Matt Wallace, Mark Hubbard

17:30 – Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter

17:40 – J.T. Poston, Bubba Watson

17:50 – Harris English, Byeong Hun An

18:00 – Tiger Woods, Keith Mitchell

18:10 – Shane Lowry, Danny Lee

18:20 – Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner

18:30 – Tom Hoge, Russell Henley

18:40 – Cameron Smith, Doc Redman

19:00 – Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel

19:10 – Jim Herman, Emiliano Grillo

19:20 – Abraham Ancer, Kurt Kitayama

19:30 – Rory McIlroy, Victor Perez

19:40 – Nate Lashley, Gary Woodland

19:50 – Webb Simpson, Brian Harman

20:00 – Denny McCarthy, Jon Rahm

20:10 – Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland

20:20 – Joost Luiten, Adam Hadwin

20:30 – Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa

20:40 – Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau

20:50 – Harold Varner III, Brandt Snedeker

21:00 – Brendan Steele, Joel Dahmen

21:10 – Tony Finau, Bud Cauley

21:20 – Scottie Scheffler, Dylan Frittelli

21:30 – Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim

21:50 – Alex Noren, Matthew Wolff

22:00 – Dustin Johnson, Bernd Wiesberger

22:10 – Lanto Griffin, Xander Schauffele

22:20 – Paul Casey, Brendon Todd

22:30 – Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Cameron Champ

22:40 – Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose

22:50 – Jason Day, Daniel Berger

23:00 – Haotong LI, Tommy Fleetwood

