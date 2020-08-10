What a week that was! We wrap up all the big talking points from TPC Harding Park
Podcast: PGA Championship Review
The podcast team react to Collin Morikawa’s sensational PGA Championship victory at TPC Harding Park. We discuss his superb final round as well as all the big stories from the week including DJ, Koepka, McIlroy and more. Listen below:
