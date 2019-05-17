You may notice that Rickie is growing a mullet at this year's USPGA Championship, here's why...

Why Is Rickie Fowler Growing A Mullet?

You may notice whilst watching the USPGA Championship that Rickie Fowler seems to be growing a mullet.

Why is he doing that? There’s a good reason for it.

The five-time PGA Tour winner is taking part in ‘Mullet May’ alongside Jason Dufner, with the pair growing their locks for charity.

The idea was to raise money for their respective foundations, but Fowler will now focus more on leukaemia which is what his close friend Jarrod Lyle suffered with.

Related: USPGA Championship tee times

Fowler wears a ‘Leuk the Duck’ pin on his cap to support the charity and spoke about his friendship with Lyle at last year’s Championship.

That as after Rickie went off-script to wear a yellow shirt in honour of his friend.

Whilst Fowler is raising money and awareness for a worldwide charity, Dufner’s foundation supports an issue closer to home – homelessness.

His Foundation’s mission is as follows – The Jason Dufner Foundation is committed to providing weekend food bags to hunger insecure children in Lee County, Alabama.

The 2013 USPGA Champion has some way to catch up Fowler in the mullet department, but he is certainly on his way.

Both men are looking to lift the Wanamaker Trophy with a mullet, something that John Daly managed to do in 1991 at Crooked Stick, where he made it into the field after being the ninth reserve.

Daly is back this week riding in a buggy due to a knee injury.