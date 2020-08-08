Despite a bogey-free 65 to lead the tournament, Haotong Li would not stop practising after his round

Social Media Goes Wild As Haotong Li Has Monster Practice Session

Haotong Li shot a bogey-free 65 to lead the PGA Championship, although he clearly is not happy with his game as he spent hours after his round practising.

The Chinese star finished his round just after midday yet six hours later he was still working on his game.

He initially went to the putting green, then went on the driving range, seemingly for hours, before heading to the short game area to do some pitching, then bunker play and then chipping.

In his defence, he hit just 28.57% of fairways during his second round and will have a very late tee time on Saturday.

Li comes into this week with no real form whatsoever and has a huge weekend ahead of him, where he could become the first ever Chinese man to win a golf Major.

Still, Paul McGinley was not impressed on the Sky Sports commentary and Ewen Murray said it may be down to inexperience.

McGinley wanted Li to leave the course and relax before what is going to be a very mentally taxing weekend.

Here’s how social media reacted…

Social Media Goes Wild As Haotong Li Has Monster Practice Session –

Related: PGA Championship Leaderboard

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram