The Texan was still on the driving range three hours after he posted a disappointing 73 in round one at TPC Harding Park

Spieth’s Game In Tatters But He Isn’t Hiding At PGA Championship

This could have been the week Spieth made history in becoming just the sixth man to complete the modern career grand slam but instead he now has work to do to make the cut, let alone lift the Wanamaker Trophy.

He shot a three over par 73 to end the day at the PGA Championship eight back of the leaders and in T109th after five bogeys and two birdies.

Instead of going to his hotel room and hiding, he spent hours on the driving range working on his game and talking it through with caddie and coach.

Three hours after the completion of his round, Spieth was cutting a lonely figure on the range searching for his swing.

He was also pictured sat on the floor chatting to his caddie and coach in what clearly are testing times for the three-time Major winner.

“Love everything about Jordan Spieth. This looks like a tough conversation to be having, but you know he’ll be driving it and owning it. Tremendous professional,” Eddie Pepperell wrote on Twitter.

Once the golden boy of golf and World No.1, Spieth won his third Major at the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale at the age of 23.

More than three years later, he is still yet to taste victory of any kind and his game continues looks to be out of sorts.

He hit just 29% of fairways during the opening round at TPC Harding Park and found just nine greens in regulation.

He’s outside the top 200 in driving accuracy this year on tour, 174th in Strokes Gained: Off the tee, 120th in SG: Approach and 108th in tee to green.

His once stellar game appears to have deserted him, and it’s hard not to feel for the player who may still go down as an all-time great – time is still on his side after all.

Earlier in the week he told the media that adding the Wanamaker Trophy to complete his Major trophy cabinet is front and centre in his mind.

“About as much [in my mind] as it’s been since I won The Open Championship, I guess. It’s something that I really want. It’s probably the No. 1 goal in the game of golf for me right now is to try and capture that. I’d love to be able to hold all four trophies, and this is the one that comes in the way right now.”

Spieth has slipped to outside the world’s top 50 as is without a top five finish on the PGA Tour since last year’s PGA Championship, 15 months ago.

