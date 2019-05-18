Woods was one shy of the cut line to miss out on the weekend at Bethpage Black

Tiger Woods Misses Cut At USPGA Championship

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the USPGA Championship by a single stroke at five over par.

The 15-time Major winner began at two over par and a 73 (+3) saw him slide outside of the cut line and miss out on the weekend.

Woods hit just three fairways in his second round and made six bogeys.

He complained about doing a lot of little things wrong, from missing fairways, to hitting poor wedge shots and three-putting.

“I did a lot of little things wrong,” he said after his round.

“The PGA was a quick turnaround and unfortunately I just didn’t play well.

“He’s driving it 330 yards in the middle of the fairway, he’s hitting 9 irons when most of us are hitting 4 irons and he’s putting well,” he said of playing partner Brooks Koepka who outscored him by 17 strokes over the 36 holes.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing, there’s no reason why he can’t build on his lead. The power helps.”

It is just Tiger’s 29th missed cut in a career spanning 402 appearances.

It is the 10th time he has missed the cut at a Major.

The 43-year-old didn’t have the best preparation for the week after missing his tune-up at the Wells Fargo Championship due to fatigue after what must have been a very draining week at the Masters.

He then only played nine holes this week prior to the event (he did play 18 last week) with those nine coming on Monday before days off on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Woods revealed after his opening round that he was ill on Wednesday.

“I wasn’t feeling that good yesterday, so I decided to stay home and rest,” he said.

“I got a little bit sick, so I decided to stay home.”

Either way, a missed cut now looks no huge surprise after his lack of preparation and illness.

Woods will be doing all he can to get his body and game in shape for the year’s third Major at Pebble Beach next month at the US Open.