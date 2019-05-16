The 15-time Major winner has only played nine holes this week ahead of the USPGA Championship

Tiger Woods Skips Wednesday Practice Round At USPGA

Tiger Woods comes into the second Major of the year at the USPGA Championship as one of the tournament favourites.

However, the now 15-time Major winner could be struggling with his body after it was revealed that he missed his Wednesday practice round at Bethpage.

He was due to play nine holes with Harold Varner III but never showed.

That means that he has only played nine holes on the course this week prior to the tournament.

He hit balls on Tuesday but didn’t play.

Woods’ people say all is well and that he saw plenty of the course last week, although it does look a worry from the outside.

His agent Mark Steinberg told ESPN, “he’s all good, just getting some rest. Saw the course last week, all is good.”

Related: Woods docks $20m superyacht in New York ahead of USPGA Championship

Golf Monthly Instruction

The 43-year-old was at Bethpage last week to play 18 holes where he will have done most of his pre-tournament preparation.

“We came up here last week, took a look at it in detail and spent a lot of time on it,” Woods said in his press conference on Tuesday before saying that he planned to play again on Wednesday.

“I played nine holes yesterday, and I’m going to take today off, I’ll practice a bit and I’ll play nine holes tomorrow, making sure I’m ready to go come Thursday.

“This is not only a big golf course, but this is going to be a long week the way the golf course is set up and potentially could play.

“Four days over a tough championship that is mentally and physically taxing takes its toll.”

Woods won his 15th Major title at Augusta a month ago and hasn’t played competitively since.

Trending On Golf Monthly

He won the 2002 US Open at Bethpage Black and was T6th at the 2009 US Open at Bethpage.