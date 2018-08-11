Finau probably won't play another nine holes like he did on Friday at the USPGA
Tony Finau Has CRAZY Opening Nine Holes
Tony Finau shot one of the most bizarre opening nine holes we’ve ever seen in on Friday at the USPGA Championship.
The American, who is the only man to have finished inside the top-10 in all three majors this year, was looking likely to miss the cut after a four over 74 in round one.
However, Finau is back to level par 11 holes later thanks to his crazy opening nine.
He began his second round with five straight birdies to get himself under par but then made a triple-bogey six at the par-3 sixth hole.
The long-hitter bounced back with two straight birdies and then threw in a bogey at the ninth for good measure.
That meant his front nine contained 0 pars!
He would eventually get his first par at the 10th and birdied the 11th to get to level par.
Finau is currently outside of the USA Ryder Cup automatic spots, which conclude with the USPGA Championship, and was playing with captain Jim Furyk.
Furyk may well have been convinced to pick him if he doesn’t qualify after his seven-birdie opening nine.
