Updated PGA Championship Betting Tips After Round 1

Who do we like the look of now that we have had the first round of the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship has begun at the glorious TPC Harding Park course in San Francisco.

Jason Day (Now 15/2 with Betfred) and Brendon Todd (25/1 with Betfred) lead the way on five under par – but the field is very concertinaed and this means there is going to be some very good value to take advantage of.

Pre Tournament Tips

Rory McIlroy (5 points each way at 14/1) Tied 48th after round 1

Webb Simpson (3 points each way at 30/1) Tied 68th

Tiger Woods (2 points each way at 40/1) Tied 20th

Matthew Fitzpatrick (2 points each way at 45/1) Tied 128th

Gary Woodland (2 points each way at 50/1) Tied 12th

Louis Oosthuizen (1 point each way at 70/1) Tied 48th

All our picks are still in the hunt, but perhaps Matthew Fitzpatrick in the trickiest position. The field is very tightly packed with Tiger Woods in 20th place just 3 shots off the leaders.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is now the favourite to win the event (9/2 with Betfred)

Brendon Todd 4 points each way at 25/1 with Betfred – Won twice in 2019 and has been in good form in the last month including a 15th at the WGC last week. A good each way bet at this point in the tournament as he had the morning start on Friday and of course leads the way after round 1. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Rory McIlroy 4 points to win at 25/1 with Betfred – If you haven’t got on him already I suggest getting on Rory – on so many occasions in the past has he ruined his Major chances with a poor opening round. He wasn’t at his best on Thursday – but he is just 5 shots back from the leaders.

Tommy Fleetwood 2 points each way at 66/1 with Betfred – Had some struggles on the back nine in round one, but overall he looked in very decent form. To have escaped with a level par first round will really encourage him. Love him at this price. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Kevin Kisner 1 point each way at 90/1 with Betfred – The American is far too long at this price – this course suits his game – he shot three under par in the first round and is just two shots off the lead. Was 3rd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic a month ago and is of course has a WGC under his belt.

I will continue to update the betting tips each morning of the Major.

