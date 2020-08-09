Last chance to get some money on the first Major of the year

PGA Championship Final Round Betting Tips

The PGA Championship has reached its final round at the TPC Harding Park course in San Francisco.

Dustin Johnson (Now 11/4 with Betfred) leads the way on nine under par – but he has several big names just a couple of shots behind him.

These include Brooks Koepka (9/2 with Betfred) and Collin Morikawa (10/1 with Betfred).

Pre Tournament Tips

Rory McIlroy (5 points each way at 14/1) Tied 43rd after round 3

Webb Simpson (3 points each way at 30/1) Tied 21st

Tiger Woods (2 points each way at 40/1) Tied 59th

Matthew Fitzpatrick (2 points each way at 45/1) Missed Cut

Gary Woodland (2 points each way at 50/1) Tied 59th

Louis Oosthuizen (1 point each way at 70/1) Tied 52nd

Post First Round Tips

Brendon Todd (4 points each way at 25/1) Tied 21st

Tommy Fleetwood (2 points each way at 66/1) Tied 7th

Rory McIlroy (4 points to win at 25/1) Tied 43rd

Kevin Kisner (1 point each way at 90/1) Tied 30th

Post Cut Tips

Tony Finau (2 points each way at 40/1) Tied 7th

Patrick Reed (1 point each way at 100/1) Tied 21st

Justin Thomas (1 point each way at 125/1) Tied 34th

Cameron Smith (1 point each way at 400/1) Tied 43rd

It was not the best day for our picks – with many shooting around level or over par. But we have Tony Finau and Tommy Fleetwood well placed for a final round charge.

Final tips below – with many players still in the hunt to win the first Major of the year – many bookmakers are paying out good each way places of around the top 4.

PGA Championship Final Round Betting Tips

Justin Rose 4 points to win at 25/1 with Betfred – Only three shots back, he has been looking tempting all week. In good position to challenge and has the temperament and experience to get the job done.

Xander Schauffele 2 points each way at 40/1 with Betfred – Four shots back – so will need help from the leaders – but matching the 66 he shot on Thursday will mean he will have a chance of a top 5 finish at least.

Hideki Matsuyama 1 point each way at 100/1 with Betfred – If you want to have an outside bet on someone – who can hopefully come through the field and post a score early – then Matsuyama could be the man. Five shots back back capable of shooting a 64.

