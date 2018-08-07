There is a large field at Bellerive Country Club and the 100th USPGA Championship, so who should you avoid putting money on this year?
USPGA Championship Bets To Avoid
The USPGA Championship represents the season’s last chance for Major glory before the eight-month dark period (in Major terms) sets in.
Next year the USPGA Championship will be moving to May, and the Open Championship will take its place as the final Major.
I have already picked the guys who I think will do well with this with our USPGA Championship Golf Betting Tips – but who are the guys who I think you should steer well clear of at Bellerive Country Club.
Jordan Spieth
He has only the USPGA Championship to add to his Major haul to have completed the career grand slam, however his form this season has been very erratic. He is now ranked 8th in the world and has had a disappointing four top 10s and no wins this season. Two of his best performances did come in Majors at the US Masters and Open Championship, however he has just struggled to put four rounds together in a week. Scoring is expected to be low this week at Bellerive and I just do not think he will be able to keep up with some of the birdie blitzers.
Sergio Garcia
Four missed cuts in his last seven starts and a return to some course rage means the Spaniard is in real danger of being overlooked for the Ryder Cup this September. He started the season in very decent form but has really struggled the last couple of months. Garcia showed when he won the 2017 US Masters that he is at his best when he is playing with a smile on his face.
Henrik Stenson
Another player who looked odds on to be in the Ryder Cup team a couple of months ago but is now struggling. His big problem has been an arm injury that has been hampering his swing and leaving him with a lack of power. His appearances of recent times have almost completely at the Majors only, not great preparation and I don’t think this week will be the Swede’s.
Tiger Woods
Although it is the story everyone wants to see happen I do not think the course and the scoring conditions will suit Mr Woods. At the Open Championship he was able to keep up with everyone due to the fast running nature of the Carnoustie course. He clearly is still having issues with hitting his driver, and the big stick is going to be important this week if players are going to take advantage of the scoring conditions. It is with regret that I have to say AVOID!
