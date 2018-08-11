Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson are within two and three of Gary Woodland's halfway lead at Bellerive

USPGA Championship Finely Poised After 36 Holes

Both Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson are in contention heading into the weekend at the 100th USPGA Championship, with Justin Thomas, Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods all within six of the lead.

Day one leader Gary Woodland shot four under par on Friday to lead at 10 under.

Woodland’s score sets a new scoring record for the USPGA after two rounds – his 64 and 66 equal a total of 130, a number never shot in two rounds at the tournament.

Play got underway early Saturday morning for those to complete their second rounds.

Tiger Woods, who was three under after seven holes on Friday before the hooter went, played his last 11 holes in one under to shoot 66.

Woods, who has won four Wanamaker Trophies, was three over par after two holes in the opening round but is now within six of the lead heading into the final two round.

Woods’ playing partner and defending champion Justin Thomas is at six under whilst Rory McIlroy, the third member of the featured group, is at three under.

Kevin Kisner is closest to Gary Woodland at nine under with Brooks Koepka one stroke further back.

Two-time US Open champion Koepka shot a 63 to equal the lowest score ever shot in the USPGA Championship.

2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel is at seven under after also shooting 63 on Friday.

It was the first time that two players had shot 63 in a major on the same day since Jack Nicklaus and Tom Wieskopf did so at the 1980 US Open.

Rickie Fowler is tied with Brooks Koepka at eight under par after a three under 67.

Fowler has long been known as one of the very best players yet to win a major and is within touching distance with 36 holes remaining.