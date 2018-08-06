USPGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2018

Expand How To Watch The USPGA Championship

How To Watch The USPGA Championship Eleven Sports will show the USPGA Championship from…

USPGA Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets – Pre Tournament

Justin Rose 5 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – The World Number Two seems to be very long odds here, he has five top 10s in his last five tournaments including a win. Seems to be a really good price that shouldn’t be missed. He did withdraw from the WGC Bridgestone the week before with a back spasm, but should be in good shape for the USPGA Championship.

Alex Noren 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Swede is the World Number 13 for a reason, incredibly effective on the kind of course that Bellerive looks to be. Won a tournament a month ago, and is in the form of his life.

Charley Hoffman 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American always seems to make the cut in Majors, and is having a solid season, this course should suit his solid tee to green game and then all he needs is a hot putter to be right up there.

Luke List 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Five top 10s this season means he has risen from 138th in the world to 45th. Is one of those players who will come into the tournament completly under the radar, but has a great each way chance.

Beau Hossler 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – I have been picking him all season and at these odds I am not going to stop. He has three top 10s including two runner up finishes. He is the perfect pick at these odds.

Please bet responsibly and the best of luck! 18+. Terms and Conditions Apply.