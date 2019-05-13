USPGA Championship Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

The year’s second Major takes place this week at Bethpage Black in New York. Brooks Koepka is the defending champion.

The year’s second Major is upon as as Bethpage Black hosts one of golf’s big four for the first time in 10 years.

The 2009 US Open venue is back on the big stage hosting the USPGA Championship with the tournament taking place in May for the first time since 1949.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka comes in highly fancied after a 4th place finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Last August, Koepka edged past Tiger Woods and Adam Scott at Bellerive to win his second Major of the year and his third in six Major starts.

Tiger Woods is one of the favourites after his 15th Major victory at the Masters just over month ago, whilst World Number One Dustin Johnson, two-time USPGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy and 2017 winner Justin Thomas are also popular bets.

The origins of the PGA Championship date from 1916 and the founding of the professional golfers’ association itself.

The inaugural championship was contested only seven months after the organisation began and a trophy was donated by department store owner Rodman Wanamaker.

Until 1957 the tournament was played to a matchplay format. Dow Finsterwald was the first strokeplay winner in 1958.

American players dominated for most of the 20th century but in recent years the list of champions has had a more international feel. Padraig Harrington of Ireland won in 2008 and, since then, South Korea’s YE Yang, Germany’s Martin Kaymer, Northern Ireland’s Rory Mclroy and Australia’s Jason Day have been winners.

The PGA of America runs this tournament and as such, there are 20 places in the 156-man field reserved for club professionals.

This will be the third Major Championship to be held at Bethpage. It was the scene of Tiger Woods’ 2002 US Open triumph and also hosted the US Open in 2009 which was won by Lucas Glover.

Jordan Spieth can emulate Gary Player in sealing a career Grand Slam this week. If he manages it, he will become the second youngest player to claim victory in all four Majors – after Tiger Woods.

That looks unlikely though, as the Texan is without a win since the 2017 Open Championship.

Weather-wise, it looks cloudy and cool with temperatures at a maximum of 18 degrees with breezes of around 10mph.

Venue: Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale, New York

Date: May 16-19

Course stats: par 71, 7,454 yards

Purse: $11,000,000 (2018)

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka (-16)

TV Coverage:

Thursday 16th May – Featured groups 1pm until 6pm, Full coverage from 6pm until close of play approx 12 midnight.

Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

Friday 17th May – Featured groups 1pm until 6pm, Full coverage from 6pm until close of play approx 12 midnight.

Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 18th May – Full coverage from 6pm until close of play approx 12 midnight.

Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 19th May – Full coverage from 6pm until close of play approx 12 midnight.

Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event