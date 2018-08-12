Live updates as the 100th USPGA Championship reaches its conclusion

USPGA Championship Live Updates

Up ahead at 16, Pieters gets it to -12. It feels as though the Belgian will need to at least post -14.

Koepka gets to -14 to regain his two-shot advantage after a sublime fairway bunker shot.

Pieters to -11, two back as the putts start to drop again. Back nine of a Major on a Sunday, here we go…

Thomas with an incredible up-and-down to make his birdie at the 8th. One shot in it at the top. Scott with two birdies in a row to get to -11.

Woods birdies the par-4 9th and it’s vintage Tiger to even find the green. Big break off the tee and leaves himself with a 12-footer with a big draw round the trees. Koepka in good position, meanwhile, to get to -13.

Pieters joins Woods at -10, as does Rahm.

Koepka with a birdie on the 7th to reestablish his two-shot lead. No fairways hit but Woods is up to -10 in hot pursuit of his compatriot.

Woods on the par-5 8th – another loose drive but he finds a route to the greenside bunker and splashes out to tap-in range for birdie.

Thomas three putts from birdie range. Did not see that coming. 30 players within five shots of the lead. Can someone else make a charge with the leaders stuttering?

Thomas looks in the mood to go back-to-back after winning at Firestone last week. Eight feet to go one clear. Early days still, but he’s looking good in his defence of the title.

Back-to-back bogeys for Koepka and the lead is shared at -11.

It’s opening up. Koepka in deep rough, Fowler three-putts and Woods bogeys 6th.

Woods in danger of dropping at shot after finding a bunker at the par-3 6th. Thomas also in danger up at the par-5 8th. Thomas Pieters, meanwhile, gets to -9.

Lead is one after Koepka misses a rare short one. Tension, this early? Yes, very much so.

The lead is back to two as Thomas rolls one in. Woods makes another super recovery at the 5th.

Tiger with another loose drive on the 5th, heading right. Koepka also with a loose one. Woods eyeing up a high cut.

Gary Woodland slips back to -8 with a bogey at the 4th. Woods with a momentum putt… downhill, makes it. Big save, three shots back. Crowd liking this.

Justin Thomas birdies the 5th to get to -10, three back. Koepka holes a downhill four footer to par the 2nd. Woods has a putt from a bit closer to save par at the 4th.

Koepka coverts to go to -13, whilst Scott leaves his short par putt out to the right.

The leaders are off and overnight leader Brooks Koepka looks as calm as ever as he fires his approach at the 1st to eight feet. Adam Scott out of position, meanwhile, and leaves himself a tester.

Tiger Woods hits hit stiff again at the par-3 3rd. Looks like closing to within two. And does, -10.

Tiger Woods in close at the 2nd after flirting with the water.

Par on the 1st for Tiger Woods after missing a birdie from eight feet. Early birdies for Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry, who both close to within three of the lead held by Brooks Koepka.

This year’s USPGA Championship is the tournament’s 100th playing and takes place at 1992 venue Bellerive for the second time.

Once again the TV coverage will be different because for the second year in a row it will not be shown on Sky Sports.

Last year’s tournament was shown on the BBC and many fans will be happy that it isn’t on the Beeb again.

That’s because much of the broadcast was behind the red button in standard definition due to the World Athletics Championship in London.

The commentary, which was from a studio in the UK, was criticised too.

So if it’s not on Sky or the BBC this year, how will you watch it?

Don’t fear, you’ll still be able to get your USPGA fix. Eleven Sports have won the right to show it in the UK and Ireland.

Download Eleven Sports UK IOS App

Download Eleven Sports UK Android app here.

Coverage will also be available on the Eleven Sports website (www.elevensports.uk).

Thursday and Friday's coverage will also be shown on Eleven Sports UK Facebook page.

What is Eleven Sports?

Eleven Sports is a UK-based sports broadcaster owned by Leeds Utd chairman Andrea Radizzani.

It uses the ‘OTT – Over The Top’ method of broadcasting, which is more commonly known as streaming.

It currently operates in the USA, Belgium/Luxembourg, Poland, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Taiwan, and the USPGA Championship golf will be the launch of the company’s UK and Ireland platform.

They have also picked up the Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Swedish and Chinese football for 2018/19 and are rumoured to be taking over the UFC rights too.

As well as the football, Eleven Sports have announced the acquisition of six LPGA Tour events as well as the Golfing World magazine programme previously seen on Sky.

The LPGA Tour events they will show are:

Indy Women in Tech Championship – 16-19 August 2018 – Brickyard Crossing Golf Club, US

CP Women’s Open – 23-26 August 2018 – Wascana Country Club, Canada

Cambia Portland Classic – 30 August-2 September 2018 – Columbia-Edgewater Country Club, US

Buick LPGA Shanghai – 18-21 October 2018 – Venue TBC, Shanghai, China

Toto Japan Classic – 2-4 November 2018 – Seta Course, Japan

Blue Bay LPGA – 7-10 November 2018 – Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, China

Prices start from £5.99 per month (€6.99) and the company currently has an early bird offer (before 31st August) for an annual pass at £49.99 (€59.99), with the usual price at £59.99 (€69.99).

Might they be after some more golf for 2019 if next week goes well for them? Only time will tell.

Watch the 2018 USPGA Championship on the Eleven Sports UK&I app and website.

All coverage of the 2018 USPGA Championship will be FREE through a 7-day trial to the company’s online platform – Sign up here.

You can cancel at any time within the seven day period or will be charged £5.99 per month and have access to their football.

As well as the live coverage, Eleven Sports will also have comprehensive highlights on the website and apps.

Coverage will be presented by Anna Whiteley and Dominik Hoyler, with Seb Carmichael-Brown also part of the team.

More pundits, including professional golfers, will be announced soon.