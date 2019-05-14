The championship takes place in May this year for the first time since 1949

Why Did The USPGA Championship Move To May?

The USPGA Championship moved forward in the year for 2019 and takes place in May for the first time since 1949.

The championship has traditionally been the final Major of the season but now sits second on the calendar in what is a new-look schedule.

There are plenty of fresh dates for a number of big tournaments including the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Players Championship and the BMW PGA Championship.

The USPGA is no longer publicised as ‘Glory’s Last Shot’ and now has a prime position in the schedule, but why did it move from August to May?

The PGA Tour has traditionally struggled to compete with the NFL season so this year it finally went for wholesale changes to the schedule which primarily involved moving the FedEx Cup Playoffs forward so that the season would end in August.

That obviously meant that the USPGA Championship needed to move too, and that worked out well for both the PGA of America and PGA Tour, as the USPGA Championship probably wasn’t achieving its best results in that final slot.

It is widely regarded as the least prestigious of the four Majors and even more so when it came last, but this new date has definitely helped increase excitement for the event, as opposed to its usual position where many golf fans were perhaps less excited for it after watching the Masters, US Open and Open Championship.

The move has also created a strong March to August stretch for the PGA Tour, with the headline dates as follows –

March – The Players Championship

April – The Masters

May – USPGA Championship

June – US Open

July – The Open Championship

August – FedEx Cup Playoffs

The move also allows other courses in the US to host the USPGA, because popular golfing areas like Texas and the South East are usually too hot in August.

That means that Southern Hills will be back, and is pencilled in for a pre-2030 date.

Last time Southern Hills hosted in 2007, play was halted after temperatures reached 40° C.