USPGA Championship Moves To May

From 2019, the USPGA Championship will move from its usual August spot and take place in May.

Currently held in August, the season’s final major championship will become the second major in the calendar.

It has been known as ‘Glory’s Last Shot’ but from 2019 the Open Championship will be the year’s final major, which may even increase the appeal and anticipation of the world’s oldest golf tournament.

The USPGA’s move means that The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass will move back to its old date of March.

This will be the PGA Tour’s headline tournament schedule:

March – The Players Championship

April – The Masters

May – USPGA Championship

June – US Open

July – The Open Championship

August – FedEx Cup Playoffs

The USPGA Championship has taken place in August every year since 1969, barring 1971 when it was held in February and last year when it was in July to make way for the Olympics.

The move ensures that the PGA Tour Playoffs will be done and dusted by the time the NFL, so US TV audiences should be up.

As Charley Hoffman told Golf Digest, “Football runs TV in that time of year.”

