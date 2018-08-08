The 20 USPGA Championship PGA Professionals 2018

The USPGA Championship invites 20 PGA Professionals into the field each year

The USPGA Championship takes place for the 100th time this year at Bellerive.

The tournament is unique when it comes to the majors as it invites 20 PGA Professionals into the field each year, that’s because it is run by the Professional Golfers Association of America.

This time around, once again, 20 have made it into the field via the PGA Professionals Championship which took place in Bayonet, California this year.

Ryan Vermeer won the event with a total of five under par for four rounds. He won by two strokes from Sean McCarty and Bob Sowards by two.

Here we take a look at the 20 PGA Pros to qualify for this year’s tournament:

Ryan Vermeer

Vermeer won the PGA Professionals Championship this year and currently works at the Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, Nebraska. He has played 31 times on the Web.com Tour in his career and is a two-time All-American at Kansas. He will be making his second USPGA Championship appearance after playing last year at Quail Hollow.

Sean McCarty

The 45-year-old from Iowa plays in his first USPGA Championship this week after finishing T2nd at the PGA Professionals Championship. Like Vermeer, he was an All-American and achieved it in the same year as Stewart Cink (Georgia Tech) and Tiger Woods (Stanford). He has already experienced the PGA Tour this season after appearing in the John Deere Classic.

Bob Sowards

The 50-year-old will be making his 10th appearance in the USPGA Championship this year, having teed it up in 1997, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. He has never made the cut. However, Sowards is clearly a very handy player – he played on the PGA Tour in 2008 and is a 15-time Southern Ohio PGA Player of the Year.

David Muttitt

Muttitt grew up in Rugby after being born in Dallas to English parents. He played football until he was 15. He now lives and works in Albuquerque.

Jason Schmuhl

The Californian made a hole-in-one on the PGA Tour last year in the Safeway Open. Schmuhl is 46-year-old and owns three course records.

Jaysen Hansen

Hansen is from Cleveland, Ohio and won the 2009 and 2016 Northern Ohio PGA Player of the Year accolades.

Matt Dobyns

Dobyns, from New York, is known for playing right-handed but putting left-handed. He won the PGA Professional Championship in 2012 and 2015 to become one of only five men to win it multiple times. He also won the PGA Player of the Year accolade in 2015. This will be his fifth USPGA Championship appearance and fourth in a row after 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Johan Kok

Johan Kok was born in South Africa but represents USA. He used to play on both the Sunshine and European Tours, and makes his fourth USPGA Championship appearance. He was third in the 2014 USPGA Championship Tuesday Long Drive competition with a total of 337 yards. Like Dobyns, he also plays right-handed and putts left-handed!

Marty Jertson

Jertson is actually a designer at Ping and is credited for the G30, i20, Answer and i25 drivers! He is from Phoenix, Arizona and plays in his third USPGA Championship this week after 2011 and 2012.