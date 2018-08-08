The USPGA Championship invites 20 PGA Professionals into the field each year
The 20 USPGA Championship PGA Professionals 2018
The USPGA Championship takes place for the 100th time this year at Bellerive.
The tournament is unique when it comes to the majors as it invites 20 PGA Professionals into the field each year, that’s because it is run by the Professional Golfers Association of America.
This time around, once again, 20 have made it into the field via the PGA Professionals Championship which took place in Bayonet, California this year.
Related: How to watch the 2018 USPGA Championship
Ryan Vermeer won the event with a total of five under par for four rounds. He won by two strokes from Sean McCarty and Bob Sowards by two.
Here we take a look at the 20 PGA Pros to qualify for this year’s tournament:
The 20 USPGA Championship PGA Professionals 2018
Ryan Vermeer
Vermeer won the PGA Professionals Championship this year and currently works at the Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, Nebraska. He has played 31 times on the Web.com Tour in his career and is a two-time All-American at Kansas. He will be making his second USPGA Championship appearance after playing last year at Quail Hollow.
Sean McCarty
The 45-year-old from Iowa plays in his first USPGA Championship this week after finishing T2nd at the PGA Professionals Championship. Like Vermeer, he was an All-American and achieved it in the same year as Stewart Cink (Georgia Tech) and Tiger Woods (Stanford). He has already experienced the PGA Tour this season after appearing in the John Deere Classic.
Bob Sowards
The 50-year-old will be making his 10th appearance in the USPGA Championship this year, having teed it up in 1997, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. He has never made the cut. However, Sowards is clearly a very handy player – he played on the PGA Tour in 2008 and is a 15-time Southern Ohio PGA Player of the Year.
David Muttitt
Muttitt grew up in Rugby after being born in Dallas to English parents. He played football until he was 15. He now lives and works in Albuquerque.
Jason Schmuhl
The Californian made a hole-in-one on the PGA Tour last year in the Safeway Open. Schmuhl is 46-year-old and owns three course records.
Jaysen Hansen
Hansen is from Cleveland, Ohio and won the 2009 and 2016 Northern Ohio PGA Player of the Year accolades.
Matt Dobyns
Dobyns, from New York, is known for playing right-handed but putting left-handed. He won the PGA Professional Championship in 2012 and 2015 to become one of only five men to win it multiple times. He also won the PGA Player of the Year accolade in 2015. This will be his fifth USPGA Championship appearance and fourth in a row after 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Johan Kok
Johan Kok was born in South Africa but represents USA. He used to play on both the Sunshine and European Tours, and makes his fourth USPGA Championship appearance. He was third in the 2014 USPGA Championship Tuesday Long Drive competition with a total of 337 yards. Like Dobyns, he also plays right-handed and putts left-handed!
Marty Jertson
Jertson is actually a designer at Ping and is credited for the G30, i20, Answer and i25 drivers! He is from Phoenix, Arizona and plays in his third USPGA Championship this week after 2011 and 2012.
Bellerive Country Club Guide – USPGA Championship 2018
Our guide to this year's USPGA Championship host…
USPGA Championship Tee Times 2018
What time are the featured groups out?
USPGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2018
Who is going to win at Bellerive Country…
How To Watch The USPGA Championship
Eleven Sports will show the USPGA Championship from…
Brian Smock
The 45-year-old makes his second consecutive USPGA Championship appearance this year after his T9th finish at the PGA Professionals Championship. According to the PGA, Smock has played professionally in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Panama, Chile and Colombia. He finished runner-up five times on the Web.com Tour back when it was known as the Nationwide Tour.
Ben Kern
Kern, from Texas, became only the second ever PGA Professional to win the Texas State Open this year. He makes his debut in the USPGA Championship this week.
Zach Johnson
No, it’s not THE Zach Johnson as in the 2007 Masters and 2015 Open winner. This Zach Johnson if from Utah and is preparing to make his USPGA Championship debut.
Craig Hocknull
Hocknull is a member of the PGA of America, Canada and Australia and is another player making his USPGA Championship debut this week.
Matt Borchert
Borchert teaches at Isleworth in Florida and has plenty of experience playing with the world’s best. He teed it up in the 1999 US Amateur, 2016 US Open and also played on the PGA Tour in 2009 and Web.com Tour in 2010.
Rich Berberian Jr
Berberian Jr looks to be one of the most exciting PGA Pros in the field this week. He played in the USPGA Championship in both 2016 and 2017 and won the PGA Professional Player of the Year in those years too. He also made the cut in the 2017 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Puerto Rico Open and Barbasol Championship.
Shawn Warren
Warren came through a playoff to grab one of the final spots in the field at Bellerive, and did so by holing a 14 foot putt. Clutch. He won the 2012-13 New England PGA Assistants Player of the Year crown.
Omar Uresti
Uresti may well be the most famous of the PGA Professionals in the field this week. The 50-year-old is making his fourth USPGA Championship appearance and has played in over 350 PGA Tour events. He won the 2017 PGA Professionals Championship and has played in the US Open six times.
Craig Bowden
Bowden is a PGA Life Member. He has won three times on the Web.com Tour and played over 150 times on the PGA Tour. He was also T50th at the 2002 US Open at Bethpage.
Michael Block
Block competed in the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills so becomes the first PGA Pro to play in both the US Open and USPGA Championships in the same year since 2012. He also appeared in the USPGA in 2014 and 2016.
Danny Balin
Balin took the final PGA Pro spot in the USPGA Championship via a playoff win on the seventh extra hole. He will make his fourth start in the tournament after playing in 2011, 2012 and 2013.
For the latest USPGA Championship news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels