The USPGA Championship invites 20 PGA Professionals into the field each year

The 20 USPGA Championship PGA Professionals 2019

The USPGA Championship takes place for the 101st time this year at Bethpage Black.

The tournament is unique when it comes to the majors as it invites 20 PGA Professionals into the field each year, that’s because it is run by the Professional Golfers Association of America.

This time around, once again, 20 have made it into the field via the PGA Professionals Championship at Belfair, Blufton in South Carolina.

Here we take a look at the 20 PGA Pros to qualify for this year’s tournament:

Alex Beach

Alex Beach won the 2019 PGA Professionals Championship by two strokes to ensure his second appearance playing in the PGA Championship. His first came in 2017.

Danny Balin

Balin will make his sixth start in the tournament after playing from 2010 to 2013 and then another appearance at Bellerive last year.

Stuart Deane

After arriving to the U.S. in 1996 after playing in Australia and Asia, Deane has played in two previous PGA’s, once in 2014 and again in 2017. He missed the cut both times.

Jason Caron

Caron has previously played two years on the PGA Tour and from 2001-2001, and 2004-2010 he competed on the Web.com Tour. His finest hour came at the 2002 U.S Open where he came tied 30th.

Ben Cook

Cook won several Northern Ohio championships before turning pro in 2017. He qualified thanks to a tied-4th finish at the PGA Professionals Championship.

Rich Berberian Jr

Berberian Jr looks to be one of the most exciting PGA Pros in the field this week. He played in the USPGA Championship in both 2016 and 2017 and won the PGA Professional Player of the Year in those years too. He also qualified to play in 2018’s tournament. He has shown ability to make cuts on the PGA Tour as well – at the 2017 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Puerto Rico Open and Barbasol Championship.

Rod Perry

A competitor in four PGA Championships, Perry is actually right-handed but tried playing golf as a lefty when he was younger and stuck with it.

Jeffrey Schmid

Returning to the PGA Championship for the fifth time in six years, he has also qualified for the 2019 Senior PGA Championship.

Marty Jertson

Jertson is actually a designer at Ping and is credited for the G30, i20, Answer and i25 drivers! He is from Phoenix, Arizona and plays in his fourth USPGA Championship this week after 2011, 2012 and 2018.

Casey Russell

Making his PGA Championship debut, Russell has played din one previous PGA Tour tournament, the 2017 Valero Texas Open where he missed the cut by only two strokes.