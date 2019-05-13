The USPGA Championship invites 20 PGA Professionals into the field each year
The 20 USPGA Championship PGA Professionals 2019
The USPGA Championship takes place for the 101st time this year at Bethpage Black.
The tournament is unique when it comes to the majors as it invites 20 PGA Professionals into the field each year, that’s because it is run by the Professional Golfers Association of America.
This time around, once again, 20 have made it into the field via the PGA Professionals Championship at Belfair, Blufton in South Carolina.
Here we take a look at the 20 PGA Pros to qualify for this year’s tournament:
Alex Beach
Alex Beach won the 2019 PGA Professionals Championship by two strokes to ensure his second appearance playing in the PGA Championship. His first came in 2017.
Danny Balin
Balin will make his sixth start in the tournament after playing from 2010 to 2013 and then another appearance at Bellerive last year.
Stuart Deane
After arriving to the U.S. in 1996 after playing in Australia and Asia, Deane has played in two previous PGA’s, once in 2014 and again in 2017. He missed the cut both times.
Jason Caron
Caron has previously played two years on the PGA Tour and from 2001-2001, and 2004-2010 he competed on the Web.com Tour. His finest hour came at the 2002 U.S Open where he came tied 30th.
Ben Cook
Cook won several Northern Ohio championships before turning pro in 2017. He qualified thanks to a tied-4th finish at the PGA Professionals Championship.
Rich Berberian Jr
Berberian Jr looks to be one of the most exciting PGA Pros in the field this week. He played in the USPGA Championship in both 2016 and 2017 and won the PGA Professional Player of the Year in those years too. He also qualified to play in 2018’s tournament. He has shown ability to make cuts on the PGA Tour as well – at the 2017 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Puerto Rico Open and Barbasol Championship.
Rod Perry
A competitor in four PGA Championships, Perry is actually right-handed but tried playing golf as a lefty when he was younger and stuck with it.
Jeffrey Schmid
Returning to the PGA Championship for the fifth time in six years, he has also qualified for the 2019 Senior PGA Championship.
Marty Jertson
Jertson is actually a designer at Ping and is credited for the G30, i20, Answer and i25 drivers! He is from Phoenix, Arizona and plays in his fourth USPGA Championship this week after 2011, 2012 and 2018.
Casey Russell
Making his PGA Championship debut, Russell has played din one previous PGA Tour tournament, the 2017 Valero Texas Open where he missed the cut by only two strokes.
Brian Mackey
Another player making his debut, Mackey turned pro in 2009 and has won several championships in New Jersey.
Ryan Vermeer
Vermeer has played in several PGA Tour events including two PGA Championships in 2017 and 2018. Earlier this year he played in the Valspar Championship and the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship – he produced a missed cut and a tied 69th.
Rob Labritz
One of the most experienced PGA professionals in the field, Labritz is playing in his sixth PGA Championship with his best finish coming in 2010 where he came tied 68th at Whistling Straits.
Craig Bowden
Bowden is a PGA Life Member. He has won three times on the Web.com Tour and played over 150 times on the PGA Tour. He was also T50th at the 2002 US Open at Bethpage.
Justin Bertsch
A winner at several tournaments in Florida, Bertsch has played in one PGA Tour tournaments, the 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship – he missed the cut.
John O’Leary
Winner of the Mid-Atlantic Player of the Year award in 2018, O’Leary’s previous PGA Championship appearance came in 2007 where he missed the cut.
Cory Schneider
A player that holds or held six course records, Schneider turned pro in 2007 and has won over $650,000 dollars during his career.
Craig Hocknull
A member of the PGA of America, Canada and Australia, Hocknull is making his second appearance in the tournament after playing last year.
Andrew Filbert
A competitor at the Honda Classic the past two years, Filbert won the Fort Lauderdale Open in consecutive years in 2017 and 2018. He snuck into the field for the 2019 PGA thanks to a final round 71.
Tyler Hall
Hall had been a playing professional for 11 years before pursuing a more of a teaching role from 2014. He was a teammate on the Kansas University golf team alongside fellow qualifier Ryan Vermeer.
