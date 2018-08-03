That huge $10 million figure makes it the most lucrative of the four majors, despite many viewing it as the least popular.

A $10 million purse at the 2017 USPGA Championship made it the richest major in history, with the winner, Justin Thomas, walking away with $1.8 million alone.

As well as the huge prize pool there is also the Wanamaker Trophy on the line for whoever wins the event.

That first-place prize will be part of a $10 million purse, which ties the USPGA Championship with The Players Championship for the richest purse in golf.

Although the winner will walk away with the biggest prize, the $10 million purse means a significant payday for a number of players in the field.

While ties could also play a major factor in the ultimate payout, if you count them out, 21 players are scheduled to walk away with a six-figure payouts.

The top 10 finishers will also all claim at least $250,000. A solo second place finish is also worth more than $1 million, a larger figure than winning many PGA Tour tournaments.

Here is a full breakdown of the 2017 purse before ties are factored in: we will publish the 2018 prize money when it is announced.