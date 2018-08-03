A $10 million purse at the 2017 USPGA Championship made it the richest major in history, with the winner walking away with $1.8 million alone - what will the 2018 prize pool be?
USPGA Championship Prize Money
A $10 million purse at the 2017 USPGA Championship made it the richest major in history, with the winner, Justin Thomas, walking away with $1.8 million alone.
That huge $10 million figure makes it the most lucrative of the four majors, despite many viewing it as the least popular.
As well as the huge prize pool there is also the Wanamaker Trophy on the line for whoever wins the event.
That first-place prize will be part of a $10 million purse, which ties the USPGA Championship with The Players Championship for the richest purse in golf.
Although the winner will walk away with the biggest prize, the $10 million purse means a significant payday for a number of players in the field.
While ties could also play a major factor in the ultimate payout, if you count them out, 21 players are scheduled to walk away with a six-figure payouts.
The top 10 finishers will also all claim at least $250,000. A solo second place finish is also worth more than $1 million, a larger figure than winning many PGA Tour tournaments.
Here is a full breakdown of the 2017 purse before ties are factored in: we will publish the 2018 prize money when it is announced.
Place Payout
1st $1,800,000
2nd $1,080,000
3rd $680,000
4th $480,000
5th $400,000
6th $335,000
7th $313,000
8th $293,000
9th $273,000
10th $253,000
11th $233,000
12th $213,000
13th $198,000
14th $184,000
15th $172,000
16th $160,000
17th $148,000
18th $136,000
19th $126,000
20th $116,000
21st $106,000
22nd $96,000
23rd $91,000
24th $86,000
25th $82,000
26th $78,000
27th $74,000
28th $71,000
29th $68,000
30th $65,000
31st $62,000
32nd $59,000
33rd $56,000
34th $53,000
35th $50,000
36th $47,400
37th $44,800
38th $42,400
39th $40,000
40th $38,000
41st $36,000
42nd $34,000
43rd $32,000
44th $31,000
45th $30,000
46th $29,000
47th $28,000
48th $27,000
49th $26,500
50th $26,000
51st $25,500
52nd $25,000
53rd $24,500
54th $24,000
55th $23,500
56th $23,000
57th $22,500
58th $22,000
59th $21,500
60th $21,000
61st $20,600
62nd $20,200
63rd $19,800
64th $19,400
65th $19,000
66th $18,800
67th $18,600
68th $18,400
69th $18,200
70th $18,000
71st $17,900
72nd $17,800
73rd $17,700
74th $17,600
75th $17,500
76th $17,400
77th $17,300
