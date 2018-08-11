Tee times are out for the third round of the 100th USPGA Championship, see them below...

USPGA Championship Tee Times 2018

The 2018 USPGA Championship, the tournament’s 100th playing, takes place at Bellerive Country Club which is located in Town and Country a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri.

Due to the suspension of play on Friday, Saturday’s third round will be in threeballs off a two tee start.

The final group for round three will be leader Gary Woodland along with fellow Americans Kevin Kisner and Brooks Koepka at 18:26 UK Time.

Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel will be the penultimate group at 18:27 UK Time.

Tiger Woods plays with Webb Simpson and Stewart Cink are off at 18:21.

The weather looks to be hot at 31 degrees and it is also due to stay dry, check out our USPGA Championship Weather Forecast.

Tee times below…