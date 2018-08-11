Tee times are out for the third round of the 100th USPGA Championship, see them below...
USPGA Championship Tee Times 2018
The 2018 USPGA Championship, the tournament’s 100th playing, takes place at Bellerive Country Club which is located in Town and Country a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri.
Due to the suspension of play on Friday, Saturday’s third round will be in threeballs off a two tee start.
The final group for round three will be leader Gary Woodland along with fellow Americans Kevin Kisner and Brooks Koepka at 18:26 UK Time.
Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel will be the penultimate group at 18:27 UK Time.
Tiger Woods plays with Webb Simpson and Stewart Cink are off at 18:21.
The weather looks to be hot at 31 degrees and it is also due to stay dry, check out our USPGA Championship Weather Forecast.
Tee times below…
USPGA Championship Tee Times 2018 – Round 3
* denotes 10th tee start
17:15 Mike Lorenzo Vera, Andrew Landry, Chris Kirk
* 17: 20 Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox, Rafa Cabrera Bello
17: 26 Tyrrell Hatton, Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Berger
*17:31 Branden Grace, Ollie Schneiderjans, Sungjae Im
17:37 Rory McIlroy, Ross Fisher, JJ Spaun
*17:42 Russell Henley, Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira
17:48 Ian Poulter, Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley
*17:53 Marc Leishman, Brice Garnett, Kevin Na
17:59 Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
*18:04 Chez Reavie, Russell Knox, Joaquin Niemann
18:10 Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam
*18:15 Chris Stroud, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker
18:21 Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Stewart Cink
*18:26 Jimmy Walker, Ryan Moore, Kevin Chappell
18:32 Emiliano Grillo, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
*18:37 Nick Watney, Ted Potter Jr, Adrian Otaegui
18:43 Jason Kokrak, Jason Day, Julian Suri
*18:48 Seungsu Han, Ben Kern, Scott Brown
18:54 Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
*18:59 Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Martin Kaymer
19:05 Pat Perez, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott
*19:10 Byeong-Hun An, Brian Harman, Vijay Singh
19:16 Thomas Pieters, Shane Lowry, Brandon Stone
*19:21 Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Jhonattan Vegas
19:27 Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel
*19:32 Charles Howell III, Brian Gay
19:38 Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, Brooks Koepka
Remember that today’s 3rd round will not be on Facebook so you’ll need to sign up to Eleven Sports for your free 7-day trial to watch.
