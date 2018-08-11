USPGA Championship Tee Times 2018 – Round 3

Tee times are out for the third round of the 100th USPGA Championship, see them below...

USPGA Championship Tee Times 2018
The 2018 USPGA Championship, the tournament’s 100th playing, takes place at Bellerive Country Club which is located in Town and Country a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri.

Due to the suspension of play on Friday, Saturday’s third round will be in threeballs off a two tee start.

The final group for round three will be leader Gary Woodland along with fellow Americans Kevin Kisner and Brooks Koepka at 18:26 UK Time.

Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel will be the penultimate group at 18:27 UK Time.

Tiger Woods plays with Webb Simpson and Stewart Cink are off at 18:21.

The weather looks to be hot at 31 degrees and it is also due to stay dry, check out our USPGA Championship Weather Forecast.

Tee times below…

USPGA Championship Tee Times 2018 – Round 3

* denotes 10th tee start

17:15 Mike Lorenzo Vera, Andrew Landry, Chris Kirk

* 17: 20 Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox, Rafa Cabrera Bello

17: 26 Tyrrell Hatton, Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Berger

*17:31 Branden Grace, Ollie Schneiderjans, Sungjae Im

17:37 Rory McIlroy, Ross Fisher, JJ Spaun

*17:42 Russell Henley, Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira

17:48 Ian Poulter, Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley

*17:53 Marc Leishman, Brice Garnett, Kevin Na

17:59 Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

*18:04 Chez Reavie, Russell Knox, Joaquin Niemann

18:10 Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam

*18:15 Chris Stroud, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker

18:21 Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Stewart Cink

*18:26 Jimmy Walker, Ryan Moore, Kevin Chappell

18:32 Emiliano Grillo, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson

*18:37 Nick Watney, Ted Potter Jr, Adrian Otaegui

18:43 Jason Kokrak, Jason Day, Julian Suri

*18:48 Seungsu Han, Ben Kern, Scott Brown

18:54 Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

*18:59 Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Martin Kaymer

19:05 Pat Perez, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

*19:10 Byeong-Hun An, Brian Harman, Vijay Singh

19:16 Thomas Pieters, Shane Lowry, Brandon Stone

*19:21 Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Jhonattan Vegas

19:27 Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel

*19:32 Charles Howell III, Brian Gay

19:38 Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, Brooks Koepka

