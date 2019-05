The 101st USPGA Championship starts on Thursday at Bethpage Black

USPGA Championship Tee Times 2019

The 2019 USPGA Championship, the tournament’s 101st playing, takes place at Bethpage Black, New York.

The tee times have now been announced for the first two rounds and there are some juicy looking groups.

Tiger Woods will be paired with Francesco Molinari and defending champion Brooks Koepka.

Justin Rose is alongside Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson, while Rory McIlroy is with Phil Mickelson and Jason Day in what will be a group that will have thousands of fans watching and supporting.

World Number One Dustin Johnson will tee it up alongside Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth over the first two days.

The weather looks to be cool and with showers check out the full USPGA Championship Weather Forecast.

Tee times listed below…