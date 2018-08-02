The USPGA Tee Times are due to be announced on the Monday of the USPGA Championship week

USPGA Championship Tee Times 2018

The tee times for the 2018 USPGA Championship will appear below when they are released at the start of the USPGA Championship week.

This year the tournament is in Missouri at Bellerive Country Club that is located in Town and Country a suburb of St Louis.

The weather looks to be hot with some early Thunderstorms, check out our USPGA Championship Weather Forecast.

Last season Justin Thomas won his first Major with a fantastic performance at Quail Hollow.

This year the Bellerive Country Club will be the course under the microscope, not having held a Major for a several years.

Make sure that you read our article on How To Watch The USPGA Championship as the event is not being shown on a TV channel this year.