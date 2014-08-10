Tee times for the final round of the 96th USPGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky, where Rory McIlroy leads

Below, you’ll find tee times for the final round of the 96th USPGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.

Rory McIlroy carded a third-round 67 to take a one shot lead into Sunday, but a host of top names are on his heels.

They include Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson, as well as Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who is one behind after a fantastic Saturday 65.

USPGA Championship tee times, final round (UK time):

1:25 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Brendon Todd

1:35 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Chris Stroud

1:45 p.m.: Robert Karlsson, Shawn Stefani

1:55 p.m.: Freddie Jacobson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello

2:05 p.m.: Colin Montgomerie, Brendan Steele

2:15 p.m.: Graeme McDowell, Marc Leishman

2:25 p.m.: Kevin Stadler, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano

2:35 p.m.: Koumei Oda, Francesco Molinari

2:45 p.m.: Pat Perez, Jason Bohn

2:55 p.m.: Vijay Singh, Hideki Matsuyama

3:05 p.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti, Brendon de Jonge

3:15 p.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Ian Poulter

3:25 p.m.: Richard Sterne, Zach Johnson

3:45 p.m.: Cameron Tringale, Matt Jones

3:55 p.m.: Scott Brown, Geoff Ogilvy

4:05 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Jerry Kelly

4:15 p.m.: Edoardo Molinari, Branden Grace

4:25 p.m.: Luke Donald, Kenny Perry

4:35 p.m.: Chris Wood, Daniel Summerhays

4:45 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, J.B. Holmes

4:55 p.m.: Jonas Blixt, Brian Harman

5:15 p.m.: Nick Watney, Justin Rose

5:25 p.m.: Alexander Levy, Billy Horschel

5:35 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Ernie Els

5:45 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Ryan Moore

5:55 p.m.: Marc Warren, Brooks Koepka

6:05 p.m.: Bill Haas, Victor Dubuisson

6:15 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett

6:25 p.m.: Joost Luiten, Jim Furyk

6:45 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Lee Westwood

6:55 p.m.: Hunter Mahan, Adam Scott

7:05 p.m.: Graham DeLaet, Steve Stricker

7:15 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Jamie Donaldson

7:25 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Mikko Ilonen

7:35 p.m.: Jason Day, Louis Oosthuizen

7:45 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

7.55 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Bernd Wiesberger