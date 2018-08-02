Check out our USPGA Championship weather forecast ahead of the final Major of the season
USPGA Championship Weather Forecast
The USPGA Championship takes place at Bellerive Country Club that is located in Town and Country, Missouri a suburb of St Louis.
Last season Justin Thomas was in superb form at Quail Hollow to claim his first Major title.
USPGA Championship Weather Forecast
It has been pretty hot in Missouri recently with temperatures around the 30 degrees mark, however this could lead to some heavy downpours in the evening. In the days leading up to the tournament there could be significant amounts of rain, which may soften the course up.
Thursday: Looks like this could be the worst day for weather, 30 degrees centigrade, 66% humidity means that Thunderstorms are likely and this could lead to significant rain and stoppages in play.
Friday: There could be more rain on Friday, however it looks less threatening that Thursday. May be the windiest day with 15km/h winds from the north. Still hot at again 30 degrees.
Saturday: The weather for the weekend looks much more promising with at the moment it saying there is a 0% chance of rain. The weather on Saturday looks like bright sunshine and 29 degree temperatures.
Sunday: Perhaps the hottest day of the tournament at 31 degrees, unlikely to be rain and wind of 12 km/h.
We will update this forecast throughout the week leading up to the play in the USPGA Championship
