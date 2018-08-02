Check out our USPGA Championship weather forecast ahead of the final Major of the season

USPGA Championship Weather Forecast

The USPGA Championship takes place at Bellerive Country Club that is located in Town and Country, Missouri a suburb of St Louis.

Last season Justin Thomas was in superb form at Quail Hollow to claim his first Major title.

It has been pretty hot in Missouri recently with temperatures around the 30 degrees mark, however this could lead to some heavy downpours in the evening. In the days leading up to the tournament there could be significant amounts of rain, which may soften the course up.

Thursday: Looks like this could be the worst day for weather, 30 degrees centigrade, 66% humidity means that Thunderstorms are likely and this could lead to significant rain and stoppages in play.

