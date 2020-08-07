This costly error on the 6th hole could mean he misses his first Major cut since the 2016 US Open

WATCH: Rickie Fowler Whiffs Six Inch Putt

Rickie Fowler wasted a shot in the most annoying of ways during the second round of the PGA Championship.

The five-time PGA Tour winner missed his par putt on the 6th hole, his 15th of the day, and had around six inches to tidy up for bogey.

Fowler nonchalantly went to tap it in and whiffed it, with his putter head just grazing the top of the ball.

Because he intended to hit the ball he could not replace it and had to tap in from around five inches for double.

WATCH: Rickie Fowler Whiffs Six Inch Putt –

It dropped him to one over and a further bogey on his 17th hole left him at two over par and outside of the cut line.

Golf Monthly Instruction

We’ve all done it Rickie.

Fowler carded a 69 (-1) on Friday with his two over back nine looking costly.

The five-time PGA Tour winner shot three under on his front to get back to level par after a 73 on Thursday, although he sits at two over after 36 holes.

Related: PGA Championship Leaderboard 2020 – Who is leading at TPC Harding Park?

Rickie is currently on a streak of 14 consecutive Major cuts made, although that now looks in jeapoardy.

He currently ranks 32nd in the world.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram