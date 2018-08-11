The four-time major winner hit a funny one on the driving range
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Shanks It Into Scoreboard On Range
Rory McIlroy is arguably the world’s finest ball striker but even the best sometimes get it wrong.
And he reminded us of just how hard golf really is on the driving range prior to the third round of the USPGA Championship.
The four-time major winner was practising with his wedges and then shanked one straight into the scoreboard.
Very un-McIlroy-like!
Watch his shank here:
McIlroy is three under par after 36 holes at Bellerive as he seeks his fifth major and third USPGA Championship title.
