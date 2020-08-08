The 2019 Open champion showed signs of frustration during the PGA Championship

WATCH: Shane Lowry Snaps Club Over Knee

On Thursday, Bryson DeChambeau’s driver shaft snapped and on Friday at the PGA Championship another player’s club broke too.

However, this time it was on purpose.

Shane Lowry, usually known for his cool and calm demeanour, snapped an iron over his knee on Friday after a wayward shot.

The Irishman was four under for the tournament after 25 holes but just six holes later he found himself at one over after five bogeys.

It was during that spell that the reigning Open champion showed his frustration and snapped a club over his knee.

The Irishman finished T6th at last week’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational and currently ranks 26th in the world.

