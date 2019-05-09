The 2020 USPGA Championship will be held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California between the 14th and 17th of May.

Where Is The 2020 USPGA?

The world’s best head to Bethpage Black for the 2019 PGA Championship in its new May slot on the golfing calendar. Several of the top players like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson have all shown fantastic form this year already and each of them will look to add to their respective Major tallies.

But where will next years tournament be held?

Taking place between the 14th and 17th of May, the 2020 tournament will be held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.

This will mark the first time the course has hosted a Major championship. It will also be the first time since 1998 at Sahalee in Washington that the USPGA Championship takes place in Western USA.

Established in 1925 and named after President Warren Harding, the course was designed by Willie Watson and Sam Whiting, the men responsible for designing the Lake Course at the nearby Olympic Club.

For a long period of time it quickly became a regular feature on the PGA Tour however dropped off in 1969 after the San Francisco Invitational moved away. Throughout the 1970’s and 80’s its condition deteriorated and the facilities dwindled to the point where it never looked likely that it would host a tournament again.

However a former United States Golf Association president, Sandy Tatum sought to restore the course to its former glory. Eventually restoration work was approved and over a 15-month period the course was lengthened to just under 7,200 yards from the championship tees.

It reopened in 2003 and would once again host the world’s best as the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship headed westward. In a fantastic tournament Tiger Woods outlasted John Daly in a sudden death playoff.

Over the next decade or so the course hosted the Presidents Cup in 2009 and then the PGA Champions Tour’s season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

Most recently, Harding Park hosted the 2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play which was won by Rory McIlroy.