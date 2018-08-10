The USPGA Championship looks finely poised with a number of the world's best players making good starts

Woodland Leads USPGA As Fowler Equals His Lowest Major Round

Rickie Fowler looks set to contend in yet another major thanks to an opening 65 to sit at five under after day one of the 100th USPGA Championship.

Bellerive was touted to be a walk in the park for the world’s best but it turned into something of a brute, playing long with thick rough and just two par-5s.

It was Gary Woodland who shot the low-round of the day with a 64 to lead at six under.

Woodland lives nearby and had a lot of friends and fans following him. He was one over par after seven holes and then caught fire, playing his final 10 in seven under par.

The American has won three times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

His best finish in a major is T12th.

Rickie Fowler began on the 10th hole and was level par through his first seven holes. He then birdied five of the last 11, going bogey-free.

Related: Social media reacts to Eleven Sports’ USPGA Championship coverage

The 29-year-old’s opening 65 is his joint-lowest round in a major as he looks to win his first one after eight top-5s in the past.

Fowler was due to wear a blue shirt on Thursday but went away from his scripting to wear yellow in honour of Jarrod Lyle, who sadly passed away on Wednesday night.

He is one clear of two-time major winner Zach Johnson and Brandon Stone, who shot 60 in the final round to win the recent Scottish Open.