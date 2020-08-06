Tiger shot two under on Thursday morning at TPC Harding Park whilst Jason Day took the clubhouse lead at five under

Woods Makes Solid Start As Day Takes Early PGA Lead

Tiger Woods showed no signs of rust on day one at the PGA Championship in carding a 68 (-2).

He is just three back of leader Jason Day after the morning wave on day one at TPC Harding Park.

The 15-time Major winner, making just his second competitive appearance since February, made a fast start with a birdie on his opening hole.

He then reached two under after four holes thanks to a 32 footer for birdie.

Dropped shots on his 5th and 11th holes pegged him back but back-to-back birdies on holes 4 and 5, his 13th and 14th of the day, got him back to two under.

He then made a 12 footer on the 7th to get to three under, showing that his putter switch was really paying off, although he handed it straight back at the treacherous 237 yard par-3 8th.

Woods’ playing partners both struggled, with new World No.1 Justin Thomas shooting one over and Rory McIlroy mixing four birdies and four bogeys in a round of level par.

TPC Harding Park was playing difficult as expected, with thick rough and firm greens really placing a premium on straight driving and solid ball striking.

Jason Day took the early lead with a 65 (-5), which was his best ever opening round in 38 Major championship appearances.

The Aussie, winner at Whistling Straits in 2015, made five birdies in a flawless opening round.

Day has really struggled with his back over the past few years and has struggled with his putting earlier this year, although he says he is getting back to his best on the greens.

The former World No.1, on his day, is arguably the best putter in the world so if he can keep the long game going he’ll fancy his chances.

Brooks Koepka could become the first man since 1927 to win three consecutive PGA Championships and the American got off to a very solid start with a 66 (-4).

Koepka has struggled for the best part of a year now with a knee injury but is finding form at the right time after a T2nd at last week’s WGC.

Justin Rose also shot four under along with Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Bud Cauley, Zach Johnson and Brendan Steele

2010 PGA Champion Martin Kaymer was another to shoot a 66 to put himself in a great position after day one.

Kaymer said he wasn’t feeling great about his week prior to the event but watched the back nine of his 2014 US Open victory last night to help his confidence.

Incredibly, the German hasn’t won a tournament since his eight stroke victory at Pinehurst 2 more than six years ago.

However, one player who did struggle in the morning was Jordan Spieth who cared a 73 (+3).

The Texan has some work to do to make the cut, let alone complete the career grand slam.

