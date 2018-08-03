The trio, with seven Wanamaker Trophies between them, will play together in the opening two rounds at Bellerive

Woods, McIlroy, Thomas Grouped At USPGA

The 100th USPGA Championship takes place at Bellerive this coming week and we know which group will be getting most of the attention.

Defending champion and world number three Justin Thomas will be grouped with 14-time major winner Tiger Woods and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds.

The grouping, featuring seven USPGA Championship titles, was announced by the PGA of America on Friday.

They will tee off at 2.23pm UK time, 9.23am local time, as the morning’s featured group.

Other star groupings announced include the trio of 2018 major winners – Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari – out at 7.15pm UK time as well as Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm at 7.37pm UK time.

Phil Mickelson, who won his Wanamaker Trophy at Baltusrol in 2005, plays with 2015 champion Jason Day and 2011 winner Keegan Bradley at 2.01pm UK time.

