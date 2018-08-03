The trio, with seven Wanamaker Trophies between them, will play together in the opening two rounds at Bellerive
Woods, McIlroy, Thomas Grouped At USPGA
The 100th USPGA Championship takes place at Bellerive this coming week and we know which group will be getting most of the attention.
Defending champion and world number three Justin Thomas will be grouped with 14-time major winner Tiger Woods and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds.
Related: How to watch the 2018 USPGA Championship on Eleven Sports
The grouping, featuring seven USPGA Championship titles, was announced by the PGA of America on Friday.
They will tee off at 2.23pm UK time, 9.23am local time, as the morning’s featured group.
Other star groupings announced include the trio of 2018 major winners – Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari – out at 7.15pm UK time as well as Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm at 7.37pm UK time.
Related: The strange case of the non-contracted major winners
Phil Mickelson, who won his Wanamaker Trophy at Baltusrol in 2005, plays with 2015 champion Jason Day and 2011 winner Keegan Bradley at 2.01pm UK time.
Related: USPGA Championship past winners
USPGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2018
Who is going to win at Bellerive Country…
Bellerive Country Club Guide – USPGA Championship 2018
Our guide to this year's USPGA Championship host…
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
How To Watch The USPGA Championship
Eleven Sports will show the USPGA Championship from…
Woods, McIlroy and Thomas played together at the Genesis Open at Riviera earlier in the year where Rory McIlroy made comments that Woods gives up two strokes a tournament due to the ‘Tiger Mania’ atmosphere that follows him around.
Here is what he said:
“I swear playing in front of all that, he gives up half a shot a day on the field,” he said.
“It’s two shots a tournament he has to give to the field because of all that that goes on around.
“So, whether that calms down the more he plays and it doesn’t become such a novelty that he’s back out playing again.
“Because it’s just tiring and I need a couple advil, I’ve got a headache after all that.
“Just the whole thing, you’ve got a six foot putt ‘it doesn’t break as much as you think’, just stuff like this they don’t have.
“Whoever that’s teeing off at 8.30am in the morning doesn’t get that, and can just go about doing their business and do his thing.
“And that’s tough he has to deal with that every time he goes out to play.”
For the latest USPGA Championship news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels